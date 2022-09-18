(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO