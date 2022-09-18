Read full article on original website
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):
Leon, Iowa resident dies in accident in south central Iowa
The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a Leon, Iowa resident suffered a medical condition causing his pickup to run off a Decatur County road and enter a pond. The accident happened Sunday afternoon along 253rd Avenue in Decatur County in south central Iowa. Forty-five-year-old Luke Neil Helton of Leon became unconscious...
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early
MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
Man Found Dead After Truck Runs Off Road Onto Iowa Farm
Imagine waking up on Sunday thinking it would be a typical day and then something happens that you could have never expected. Well for two families, this is what happened on Sunday, except the outcomes were very different. Luke Helton, a 45-year-old man from Leon was traveling southbound on 253rd...
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
Dalton, Southwest Valley close out Lenox in marathon fourth set
(Corning) -- A dominant second set and a marathon fourth set win led Southwest Valley (9-4) to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 30-28) over conference foe Lenox (6-13) Tuesday. “[Lenox] is a scrappy team and a very well put together team,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “They...
Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Traffic and Drug Possession Charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Council Bluffs man following a traffic stop early this morning. Officers conducted the traffic stop at Highway 48 and Ratliff Road at 1:40 a.m. During the investigation, Police arrested the driver, 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago, for driving under suspension, possessing drug paraphernalia, OWI 1st, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Officers transported Desantiago to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
Jason Johnson, age 39 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ September 20, 2022. Visitation End:7PM w/family greeting friends 5 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in his name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Cremation will follow the servcies.
KMAland Golf (9/19): Strong days for Maryville's Auffert, East Atchison, Nebraska City girls
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert, East Atchison’s pair of two-somes and Nebraska City’s girls all had strong showings in KMAland golf on Monday. Sioux City East placed fourth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth at the Indianola Invitational. East shot a 330 while the Lynx had a 452 as a team.
Page County citizen group takes board of supervisors to court over wind project, ordinance
(Clarinda) -- A Page County citizen group has filed a pleading in the Iowa District Court for Page County alleging "undue influence in the wind energy ordinance battle." In a press release from the Shearer Law Office, officials with the law firm serving as co-counsel for the group state that, among other things, the petition requests granting a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors. If granted, officials say the order would restrict the board from moving forward with any decisions arising from County Ordinance 2019-2 passed in October 2019, which would include items pertaining to the recently approved "Shenandoah Hills" wind project proposed by Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company.
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery:...
Glen Nelson, 87, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:FuneralName:Charlotte J. Dailey-NewPronunciation: Age:83From:Shenandoah, IowaPreviou…
