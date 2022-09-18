ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KVUE

Five people injured following crash in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Five people were injured on Tuesday night in a crash involving at least four vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 near Regency Drive shortly after 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two fiery semi crashes since Saturday leave I-35 traffic gridlocked

Two semi crashes in the past few days have led to major traffic headaches for local drivers. Both crashes were on Interstate-35 and had drivers gridlocked. "It's just like bumper to bumper. It's not even moving much," said Austin driver Ashley Coria. Coria was stuck in traffic near Buda where...
AUSTIN, TX
#I 35#Accident
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person on scooter injured after being hit by car in S Austin

A person riding a scooter in south Austin was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue at 7:22 p.m. Medics declared the patient a trauma alert and took them to Dell...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in North Austin stabbing; suspect on the run

Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday in North Austin. It happened at 8645 Research Blvd. near the Ohlen Rd. intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the area for a stabbing call at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Victor Hernandez with an apparent knife wound.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin

Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

One killed, one critical in McGregor crash

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
MCGREGOR, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
AUSTIN, TX

