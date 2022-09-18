Read full article on original website
Five people injured following crash in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Five people were injured on Tuesday night in a crash involving at least four vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 near Regency Drive shortly after 8 p.m.
4-vehicle crash cleared on eastbound Highway 71
The eastbound lanes of Highway 71 are back open after Austin Police closed them due to a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning.
CBS Austin
Two fiery semi crashes since Saturday leave I-35 traffic gridlocked
Two semi crashes in the past few days have led to major traffic headaches for local drivers. Both crashes were on Interstate-35 and had drivers gridlocked. "It's just like bumper to bumper. It's not even moving much," said Austin driver Ashley Coria. Coria was stuck in traffic near Buda where...
CBS Austin
Boat catches fire near Lake Travis overnight, causes damage to nearby building
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — A boat caught on fire near Lake Travis early Wednesday morning. Lake Travis Fire Rescue responded to the boat fire in the 4000 block of Doss Road at 3:20 a.m. and quickly extinguished it about 24 minutes later. LTFR officials said the boat is a...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
CBS Austin
One person injured, pet dies after fire burns trailer, RV and car in Wells Branch
One person was injured and a pet died after a early morning fire burned a trailer, an RV and a car early Tuesday morning. Travis County ESD 2 crews say they responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. on Connie Street southwest of Grand Avenue Parkway. When crews got...
1 with serious injuries after scooter, vehicle collide near South Congress
Austin-Travis County EMS said the scooter and vehicle collided at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Congress Avenue. An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries," the agency tweeted at 8:06 p.m.
CBS Austin
Person on scooter injured after being hit by car in S Austin
A person riding a scooter in south Austin was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue at 7:22 p.m. Medics declared the patient a trauma alert and took them to Dell...
KWTX
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
CBS Austin
Police ID man killed in North Austin stabbing; suspect on the run
Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday in North Austin. It happened at 8645 Research Blvd. near the Ohlen Rd. intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the area for a stabbing call at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Victor Hernandez with an apparent knife wound.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin
Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
CBS News
Victims describe being caught in South Austin building explosion
Three of the victims in Tuesday morning's building collapse in South Austin were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to two of those victims who said the emotional scars and trauma of what they experienced run deep.
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
Boy shot in shoulder at east Austin home
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
fox44news.com
One killed, one critical in McGregor crash
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
CBS Austin
AFD: Man charged with arson could be linked to 15 separate fires over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said they have arrested a man for arson in connection to several intentionally set fires over the weekend in South Austin. Investigators identified 42-year-old John Adam Henry as the suspect in a fire at the Habana Restaurant at 2728 South Congress Ave.
Austin school zone signs caused confusion for some drivers
There are two school zone signs, one right in front of the other, at a school zone starting on the 2200 block of E. Stassney Ln.
Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday's shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.
First responders working on recovery operations after swimmer goes missing in Lady Bird Lake
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 5:25 p.m. it and multiple other agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to a report of a person who had gone under and failed to resurface.
