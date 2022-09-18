ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus businesses thankful for Buckeye season

By Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430G3y_0i00nEWO00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restaurant industry leaders said this summer was not the best in terms of sales, but believe that’s all about to turn around with football season in full swing.

Businesses around town said each weekend, the crowds of Buckeye fans continue to grow.

Businesses all around Columbus were packed with scarlet and gray today for the Ohio State football game, and so far this season, some businesses said they are seeing record-breaking sales numbers.

The more Buckeye wins, the more money is spent at Columbus businesses.

Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles

“I think as long as the season keeps going well, we are going to keep doing better and better,” said Mitchell Allen, co-owner of Zeno’s, a bar and restaurant on West 3 rd Avenue.

The crowd for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game was one of the biggest Zeno’s ever had, and that excitement is just carrying into the next game day.

“It’s our best time of the year,” Allen said. “You get young, old, a little mix of everything in here. But everybody is cheering for the same thing and everybody’s just having a good time.”

Like always, the University District was crawling with Buckeye fans Saturday. For Barrio Tacos on High Street, this year is the restaurant’s first Ohio State football experience.

“This is the way to open — right in the middle of football season,” said Barrio Tacos Columbus partner Jason Beudert. “All day has been electric. We opened up at 11:30 and it hasn’t stopped. So it’s been really, really great. Buckeye Nation is out.”

WATCH: OSU marching band celebrates 100 years of the Shoe

The restaurant opened its doors Tuesday. Managers said if this is what the crows look like in week one, they can’t even imagine how they will be towards the end of the season.

“We’re gearing up,” Beudert said. “Every weekend is going to get bigger and bigger and it will cap off with Michigan and we’ll be ready for it.”

Business owners said they are excited for the next two home games in the coming weeks and believe sales are just going to continue to grow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeye flashback: Memorable Ohio State-Wisconsin games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten football is back in Columbus Saturday when Ohio State plays Wisconsin in the rivals’ first game in three years. Week four’s primetime kickoff will be the 85th meeting between the Buckeyes and the Badgers, who have been top programs on opposite sides of the Big Ten since the conference […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear

One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Columbus, OH
Business
NBC4 Columbus

Tony Hawk visits Columbus skatepark designed by his father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Skateboarder Tony Hawk was in Columbus on Tuesday to visit the site of a skatepark his father designed more than 30 years ago. Hawk visited the skatepark at Dodge Park in Franklinton on Tuesday, he shared in a Facebook post. His father, Frank, was hired by the city in the late […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Aardvark Wine & Beer to open in Linworth this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An experienced Central Ohio wine retailer is getting back in the business. Aardvark Wine & Beer is expected to open later this year at 2355 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Linworth. It will take over the space that currently is JT’s Grab & Go. The new shop will be owned […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Football Season#American Football
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

C.J. Stroud wins Big Ten offensive player of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes quarterback has added his first of what he hopes will be many awards for the 2022 season. C.J. Stroud earned Big Ten offensive player of the week honors after throwing for 367 yards and throwing five touchdowns in the Buckeyes 77-21 win over Toledo. The performance was part of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NBC4 Columbus

New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeye breakdown: How Ohio State beat Toledo by nearly 60 points

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s 77-21 victory over the Toledo Rockets was filled with great play by quarterback C.J. Stroud, a strong red zone ground game and multiple turnovers – finally! Here is more on those three takeaways: C.J. Stroud is scary good It’s no secret to anyone who follows college football that sophomore […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools

Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DGXmtl. $1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …. Having issues with some iPhone 14 features? You aren’t …. Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking …. Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Abortion in Ohio: Judge extends temporary halt of 6-week ban

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio judge is extending his temporary halt of the state’s six-week abortion ban, according to a group involved in the case. At a status conference Monday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins said he is extending the temporary restraining order against Ohio’s heartbeat bill until at least Oct. […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy