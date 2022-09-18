ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big first half powers Mechanicsburg girls soccer to decisive victory over Waynesboro

Mechanicsburg came out of the gates with a purpose en route to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon. Lena Rudy scored back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of play to give the Wildcats a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Teammates Alayna Williams, Kyra Dillon, and Maggie Cicero each chipped in goals in the rout. Williams added one assist, respectively.
