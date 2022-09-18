Read full article on original website
Big first half powers Mechanicsburg girls soccer to decisive victory over Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg came out of the gates with a purpose en route to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon. Lena Rudy scored back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of play to give the Wildcats a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Teammates Alayna Williams, Kyra Dillon, and Maggie Cicero each chipped in goals in the rout. Williams added one assist, respectively.
Elli Divelbiss’ goal carries Greencastle-Antrim field hockey over CD East
1-0 games area always stressful, and Greencastle-Antrim’s field hockey team was able to come away on the right side of one on Tuesday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thanks to an unassisted goal by Ellie Divelbiss with 5:46 remaining in the...
West Perry field hockey picks up 6-1 win over Colonial foe Shippensburg
West Perry field hockey’s offense was on fire in a divisional matchup on Tuesday, as it topped the Greyhounds 6-1. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Mustangs scored the first six goals of the contest. Jordan Byers scored the first two, tallying...
Liam Stockbauer’s hat-trick pushes Mechanicsburg boys soccer past Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg’s boys soccer team picked up its third-straight win on Tuesday. And it did so in style. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Wildcats improved to 7-2 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Waynesboro on the road, and got big performances from a pair of stars.
Abry Klinger’s two goals push Susquehanna Township field hockey past Camp Hill
Susquehanna Township took control early, and rode its lead to a 3-1 victory in field hockey over Camp Hill on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Alexis Nasuta broke through first for the Indians, scoring in the first quarter to put Susquehanna Township...
Bishop McDevitt girls soccer beats Middletown behind Cathleen Mooney’s hat-trick
The Bishop McDevitt girls soccer team has responded well after suffering its first defeat of the year against Penn Manor this past weekend, and continued that bounce-back Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After topping Daniel Boone on Monday, the Crusaders defeated Middletown...
Jack Goodman’s hat-trick Central Dauphin boys past Cedar Cliff 6-1
After dropping their opener, the Central Dauphin Rams have been flexing their muscle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The defending District 3 6A champs picked up their seventh-consecutive victory on Tuesday, topping the Colts 6-1 at home.
Olivia Anderson’s four points carries Northern field hockey over Gettysburg
Northern’s field hockey team dominated from start to finish on Tuesday, earning a victory over Gettysburg on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thanks in part to a four-point afternoon by Olivia Anderson, the Polar Bears topped the Warriors 7-0, improving to...
Central Dauphin’s David Chase III tabbed Mid-Penn football player of the week
Boy, did the Central Dauphin Rams need this one. Seven days after hanging with state-ranked Coatesville, but ultimately falling to 0-3 on the season, Central Dauphin finally registered its first win of the 2022 campaign Friday. Since head coach Glen McNamee arrived in 2003, the Rams have never started a...
Waynesboro volleyball tops West Perry in straight sets
Waynesboro was able to pick up a nice Mid-Penn Colonial win on Tuesday evening, as the Maidens volleyball team topped West Perry in straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-13). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The win was Waynesboro’s second win of the year, while...
Middletown volleyball bests Boiling Springs in straight sets
The Middletown volleyball team was able to do something only one other school has done so far this year: beat Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But the Blue Raiders did it with relative ease, defeating the Bubblers in straight sets 25-16,...
Greencastle-Antrim volleyball tops Northern in four sets
In a Mid-Penn Colonial clash, the Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team was able to top Northern York in four sets (25-11, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kiley Burkholder totaled 10 kills for G-A, while Abigail Eagler had 9, along with 4...
Marcus Sweeney’s big-play ability has Hershey believing it can have second-half surge after Cedar Cliff upset
Ask Marcus Sweeney to describe what he can do on a football field and the adjectives fly. Fast. Dominant. Playmaker.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
Nathaniel Harbst leads Boiling Springs to victory in Mid-Penn Capital golf match at Mayapple
Boiling Springs turned in another strong team effort to capture top honors in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Capital golf match at Mayapple. The Bubblers captured their fourth straight Capital Division title with an overall record of 40-2. The Bubblers turned in a team mark of 320, led by Nathaniel Harbst who...
Mid-Penn Golf Championship qualifier set for Wednesday at Sportsman’s Golf Course
Team champions among four Mid-Penn Conference divisions have been crowned. State College (Commonwealth), Mechanicsburg (Keystone), Boiling Springs (Capital) and Waynesboro (Colonial) officially banked those titles with the close of the regular season. Now, the postseason begins with Wednesday’s conference tournament qualifier, a first of its kind for the Mid-Penn, at...
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Gettysburg cross country sweeps West Perry
Gettysburg’s cross country team ran well on Tuesday, with both the boys and girls picking up victories over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The boys won 25-35, with Gavin Cole finishing with the top time of 18:35. West Perry’s Trevor...
‘We play in a way that brings out the best in everyone’: Hershey’s girls tennis team dominates Mid-Penn, leads District 3 power rankings
Jessica Folkenroth began coaching girls tennis at Hershey in the fall of 2018 and said throughout her years with the program, none of her teams were able to get off to a supreme start the way this year’s squad has. Though the Trojans haven’t missed the district playoffs a...
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
