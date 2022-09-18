Read full article on original website
Postgame Celebration of Iowa HS Football Game Under Investigation
The No. 4 Ankeny Hawks handed the No. 1 Southeast Polk Rams the first loss of the 2022 season on Friday of last week. In a 31-14 throttling upset, the Hawks had quite a bit to celebrate. This was a win that avenged a 24-7 loss in the 5A State Championship last season, and Ankeny was coming off a 17-10 loss to Dowling Catholic from the previous week.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
(Lake Mills, IA) -- A company that has been making storm windows, doors, and other items in Lake Mills for six decades is going to close. Larson Manufacturing began production in 1961 – and now company leaders say the economic times are forcing the company to re-align itself. Fortune Brands Home and Security bought Larson in 2020, and a statement says they are committed to assisting their employees who are affected by the shutdown. Sites in Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi will also close.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Big Ten Opener
Hawkeye fans were treated to an offensive explosion on Saturday night/Sunday morning of week three and now optimism flows abundantly in Hawkeye Nation. Or something like that. Truth be told, Iowa did enough to show that perhaps the fire burning inside Kinnick is only a three alarm blaze rather than the fiver alarm inferno things looked to be through the first two weeks. That was aided in large part by the return of multiple WRs for the Hawkeyes. After playing a single snap against Iowa State, former 4-star receiver Brody Brecht started against Nevada on Saturday.
Next man up mentality, improvement on the mind for Shenandoah ahead of matchup with Clarke
(Shenandoah) -- It's been a tale of two halves to start the season for Shenandoah, but optimism is still alive as they head into a Class 2A District 8 matchup with Clarke. After starting the season 2-0 with wins over Missouri Valley and Nodaway Valley, the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-2) have dropped the past two games against Atlantic (2-2) 26-0, and Red Oak (4-0) 47-0. However, the Mustangs got bit by the injury bug last week, including losing senior standout tight end and defensive end Blake Herold.
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
Iowa State announces $200M 'CYTown' plans | Here's what is included
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as...
Northern Missouri crops show most potential
As crops dry down and farmers shift into harvest mode, Missouri’s crops look to have a lot of variety. While some parts of the state have battled drought in 2022, much of northern Missouri is expecting above-average or excellent yields, although even within those areas there is variation based on where scattered rains hit.
Clarinda sweeps Mount Ayr with steady serving, balanced offense
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda shrugged off their recent sluggish performances at the service line in a three-set sweep of Mount Ayr Tuesday night. The Cardinals managed 14 aces in their 73 trips to the service line against 11 service errors in the 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 sweep. "We were in a little...
Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early
MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
Baxter could be new home for Hounds
FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
Youthful Central Decatur seeing improvements heading into matchup with Pleasantville
(Leon) -- Central Decatur football has turned an 0-2 start into a 2-2 record as they prepare for another district battle. The Cardinals opened the year with losses to Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr but have since rebounded with wins over Panorama and Cardinal, the latter of which was a Class 1A District 6 victory.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
(Kingdom City, MO) -- Authorities need your help in finding a missing woman from central Missouri’s Kingdom City. Twenty-nine-year-old Sheena Serini has not been seen since September Sixth, according to the Facebook group Missouri Missing. Serini is a white female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair. Her car was found in Millersburg in a different driveway than the one she normally uses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
Iowa giving away $10,000 for college savings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is College Savings Month, and Iowa is highlighting the importance of planning ahead with a $10,000 giveaway. One winner will receive money in the form of a newly established College Savings Iowa (CSI) 529 account or the deposit of money into an existing CSI account.
38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong
The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
This Midwest Cannibal and Serial Killer Once Lived in Iowa
As we creep closer to October and the holiday of Halloween, one topic that seems to come up at this time of year is serial killers. We seemingly can't get enough. Why did they do it? What turned them into monsters with no regard for human life? A new Netflix movie that debuts tomorrow takes a look at one of the most infamous serial killers ever. And what many people don't know is that he spent part of his childhood right here in Iowa.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022
(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
