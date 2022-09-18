ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor

Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
Detroit News

EPA approves Ultium Cells battery components for Delta Township plant

Washington — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Ultium Cells LLC to build an electric vehicle battery component at the request of a bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers. The joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution is building a battery plant in Delta Township outside...
Detroit News

Estimated 1.3M in Michigan eligible for student debt relief

Washington — The White House said Tuesday that an estimated 1.3 million student borrowers in Michigan would see relief under the forgiveness plan that President Joe Biden announced last month. That figure includes 849,300 Pell Grant borrowers that would be eligible for relief and an estimated 600,000 of Michiganians...
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
WLNS

What’s the latest in Michigan politics?

Another busy week has come and gone in the realm of Michigan politics, and 6 News has it all covered in the Capital Rundown. GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon unveiled her $1 billion public safety agenda, which includes a plan to recruit and retain more law enforcement officers. Some members...
mitechnews.com

Governor Whitmer Adds Michigan To Midwest Hydrogen Agreement

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy. The Michigan Infrastructure Office reported the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings, Fox News 17 reported.
Detroit News

Oxford's unionized teachers, officials advised not to talk to investigators

Educators and administrators at Oxford Community Schools were advised not to participate in interviews for a third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High School, according to an email obtained by The Detroit News. Darcie Brault, an outside attorney who does work for the Michigan Education Association,...
boreal.org

Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight

A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
Detroit News

Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers

It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 20

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,821,489 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,464. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,901 new cases and 147 deaths on September 20. Another story: Fauci...
