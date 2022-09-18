Read full article on original website
New York attorney general says ‘no one is above’ the law as Trump sued for fraud – live
Letitia James accuses former president and his family of fraudulently inflating their net worth for financial benefits
Iran says it's ready for nuclear deal but asks: Is the U.S.?
Iran's president insists that his country is serious about reviving a nuclear deal but questions U.S. reliability and commitment.
NATO chief says Putin has made ‘big miscalculation’ following troop announcement
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has miscalculated his strategy in the war with Ukraine following Putin’s announcement that he is mobilizing 300,000 new troops to the country. “The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin’s plans. He has made a big miscalculation,” Stoltenberg…
The Nazis studied US eugenics and Jim Crow laws as a model for their own policies. When they were criticized they pointed to Mississippi: historians
A historian said in a new PBS documentary that as the Nazis wrote the Nuremberg laws they looked to Jim Crow laws to "understand segregation."
Why Iranian women are burning their hijabs after the death of Mahsa Amini
Amini, 22, died Friday, several days after she was arrested in Tehran by the country's "morality police" for violating hijab laws. Her death has sparked outrage and protests across the country.
