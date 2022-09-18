ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Kids Day returns in-person for its 15th-annual celebration of youth

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsAa5_0i00lSYu00

Kids Day returned to Maricopa Wells Middle School for its 15 th year with many activities on Saturday .

Kids got a close up view of a rescue helicopter, got to pet animals and even take pictures with firefighting hotshots, including Smokey the Bear .

Kids Day takes place on the third Saturday of September . T he event started in 2007. It was virtual in 2020 and 2021, but this year directors John Donohue and May McCarthey brought it back in person.

“It’s not the same (virtual) , you need to have that interactive (experience) ,” McCarthey said.

Pinal County Sheriff ’ s Office brought a search- and- rescue helicopter . Maricopa Police Department brought the police dog, K9 Karma . South Western Pediatrics brought a dunk tank . 4-H Club offered a petting zoo .

With sponsors that include the Gud Ark Sanctuary, AJ Reptiles and Phoenix Herpetological, kids even got to pet more unique animals, including snakes, tortoises and even a porcupine.

Alongside the animals, kids could meet and take pictures with Smokey t he Bear, Scoopie from Culver’s, and multiple movie characters.

Attendees included Mayor Nancy Smith, City Manager Rick Horst, Councilmember Rich Vitiello, Councilmember Henry Wade, Pastor Jim Shoaf and Maricopa Unified School District Superintendent Tracey Lopeman attended and gave speeches.

The mayor expressed how big Kids Day is for the city .

“ Fifteen years, that’s almost as long as the city had been incorporated , ” Smith said.

Lopeman expressed the value of community outreach.

“ I t’s all about the kids , ” Lopeman said.

This was not Shoaf’s first time attending , but since he started about six years ago, he said he cannot stop.

“I love it, I love dealing with the kids, and I love meeting all of the new people , ” Shoaf said.

This year, despite challenges thrown their way, Donohue and McCarthey managed to pull off the event, and emphasized that they would not have been able to do it without their sponsors. They faced some last – second hurdles, and were aided by local businesses, McCarthey explained.

“We have been here for 17 years” McCarthey said . “We come together, and take care of one another.”

See a photo gallery of the event below:

1 of 36
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yaG4_0i00lSYu00
Fun and games at Kids Day 2022 [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tG4A_0i00lSYu00
John Donohue and May McCarthey [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TR29Z_0i00lSYu00
Rich Vitiello and Henry Wade [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SV5Be_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuEz8_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqirA_0i00lSYu00
John Donohue and Mayor Nancy Smith [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuAVM_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7b9a_0i00lSYu00
Mayor Nancy Smith and Jenece Mordt. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfshc_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otuWM_0i00lSYu00
City Manager Rick Horst and MUSD Superintendent Tracey Lopeman [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZsXQ_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLJTJ_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34X6zE_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336D0o_0i00lSYu00
Fun and games at Kids Day 2022 [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgyfm_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfCr4_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INe3C_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SHlz_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaZ4a_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nVCl_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRXDL_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cw0eV_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m87GJ_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akb6f_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fO6nW_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7Viu_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNb1X_0i00lSYu00
Rich Vitiello and Henry Wade [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUvkw_0i00lSYu00
{Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rlryy_0i00lSYu00
MPD at Kids Day 2022. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAt7T_0i00lSYu00
Apex Motors at Kids Day 2022 [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4P6V_0i00lSYu00
Petting Zoo [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpVCn_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVVnT_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tZpV_0i00lSYu00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXLTz_0i00lSYu00
Pinal County Sheriff's Office [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R652g_0i00lSYu00
Pinal County Sheriff's Office [Brian Petersheim Jr.]

This post Kids Day returns in-person for its 15th-annual celebration of youth appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Commercial project near Schools in Maricopa

Alpine Development Partners LLC is proposing a commercial development to be known as Maricopa Commercial Center on a site east of Porter Road and south of Honeycutt Road. The vacant property originally as slated for high-density, residential use but has remained undeveloped. The gross area is 3.6 acres in four parcels, and Alpine is requesting the General Plan amendment change of parcel 1, which covers 1.69 acres.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Rocket takes an early commute through city

A 185-foot-long SpaceX first-stage rocket component, about the height of an 18-story building, made its way through Maricopa this weekend aboard a flatbed truck. The oversize load was seen on […] This post Rocket takes an early commute through city appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Maricopa, AZ
Society
InMaricopa

New member swearing-in, development on Council agenda

Maricopa will have a full City Council again when its newest member, Eric Goettl, is sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. Goettl was selected by council members Tuesday from among 19 […] This post New member swearing-in, development on Council agenda appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Wade
InMaricopa

Highway work zone safety reminder: Slow down, pay attention

ADOT’s safety message follows I-10 weekend crash near 40th Street.  Arizona drivers: please slow down and stay alert in highway work zones. That’s the message from the Arizona Department of […] This post Highway work zone safety reminder: Slow down, pay attention appeared first on InMaricopa.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Poll: In close vote, readers say they prefer rural lifestyle, not growth It was tight, but a slim majority of voters in our weekly InMaricopa reader poll still favor a […] This post appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Roers Maricopa apartments get P&Z site plan, elevation approvals

Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday approved site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans for the 200-unit Roers Maricopa apartment project. The 12-acre, multi-story, multi-family project will rise at the […] This post Roers Maricopa apartments get P&Z site plan, elevation approvals appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Snake#Reptiles#Smokey The Bear#South Western Pediatrics#Phoenix Herpetological#Culver
InMaricopa

32 rescued during SR 238 flooding

Amid the heavy rain the Maricopa area endured recently, 32 people, including small children, were rescued during a flood along State Route 238 late last week.  These were not careless […] This post 32 rescued during SR 238 flooding appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
InMaricopa

Interim leader Pitassi becomes Maricopa’s new fire chief

Brad Pitassi, interim chief of Maricopa Fire/Medical since the resignation of Brady Leffler on March 27, is the city’s new fire chief, InMaricopa has learned. Pitassi assumes his new role […] This post Interim leader Pitassi becomes Maricopa’s new fire chief appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
536
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy