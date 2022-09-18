ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
Alcoa, TN
WATE

Officers and nurse save unresponsive inmate in Hamblen County Jail

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Hamblen County deputies and a nurse are being recognized after helping an inmate who was found unresponsive after an overdose. Even with the proper training, the situation could be nerve-wracking for anyone. “It was scary. I never dealt with something like that before,” Officer...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
WATE

Suspect arrested after fatal car crash on Alcoa Highway

One person is dead after a Saturday morning car crash on Alcoa Highway, according to police. Suspect arrested after fatal car crash on Alcoa Highway. Bells ring in Rugby for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Knox County mayor calls for end of Rural Metro Ambulance …. Man pleads guilty in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘He was a good man’: House fire leaves grandfather, grandson dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A community is in shock after an early morning fire left two people dead, including a three-year-old boy. It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning along Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville. “The little boy used to come over here and play with my granddaughter,” said neighbor Gloria Thompson. “Actually, they played […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KFD: Adult, child die from injuries after house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 67-year-old man and 3-year-old boy have died from injuries suffered in an early Monday morning house fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “The Knoxville Fire Department is saddened to learn that both have succumbed to their injuries as a result of this morning’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide

Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
KNOXVILLE, TN

