wvlt.tv
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
Knoxville man dies days after Bell Road hit-and-run crash
Metro police say the pedestrian, later identified as 37-year-old Paul Chadwick of Knoxville, died on Sunday as a result of his injuries.
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
LISTEN: Audio released from Mississippi Avenue’s fatal fire
As investigators work to determine what caused a fatal fire along Mississippi Avenue, the Knoxville Fire Department has released audio recordings between dispatchers, callers, and firefighters.
WATE
Officers and nurse save unresponsive inmate in Hamblen County Jail
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Hamblen County deputies and a nurse are being recognized after helping an inmate who was found unresponsive after an overdose. Even with the proper training, the situation could be nerve-wracking for anyone. “It was scary. I never dealt with something like that before,” Officer...
WBIR
THP: Man faces DUI, vehicular homicide charges after one dead and another injured in Blount Co. crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges after hitting a car in the back while passing other vehicles, causing it to veer off the road and hit a telephone pole. They said Jack Allred, 46, from Maryville, was...
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WATE
Suspect arrested after fatal car crash on Alcoa Highway
One person is dead after a Saturday morning car crash on Alcoa Highway, according to police. Suspect arrested after fatal car crash on Alcoa Highway. Bells ring in Rugby for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Knox County mayor calls for end of Rural Metro Ambulance …. Man pleads guilty in...
‘He was a good man’: House fire leaves grandfather, grandson dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A community is in shock after an early morning fire left two people dead, including a three-year-old boy. It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning along Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville. “The little boy used to come over here and play with my granddaughter,” said neighbor Gloria Thompson. “Actually, they played […]
Jefferson City man sentenced after crash killed pregnant mom, 2-year-old
The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Dog attack in West Knox County leaves man and his dog injured
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man said two large dogs attacked him and his smaller dog while he was on a walk in West Knox County on Friday. He said he was taking his Goldendoodle on a walk when he saw two dogs following them. The dogs ran after his dog and attacked, he said.
wvlt.tv
Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
wvlt.tv
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Isaiah Thurman reportedly drove to Dalton Collision on East Emory Road on Friday, Aug. 26, where...
Man sentenced to almost 15 years after killing pregnant Jefferson County mom, toddler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The driver who was convicted of killing a mother, her unborn child and her son in Jefferson County in 2019 has been sentenced. William Phillips was found guilty on multiple counts of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment on June 11, 2022. Phillips was sentenced to almost...
WATE
One dead, one facing charges after Alcoa Highway fatal crash
One person is dead after a Saturday morning car crash on Alcoa Highway, according to police. A Maryville man is facing charges after police say a road rage incident resulted in the crash. WATE Midday News.
Hamblen County officers and nurse commended for saving inmate’s life
Two Hamblen County officers and a nurse received recognition for their efforts to save the life of an inmate who was overdosing at Hamblen County Jail according to the Sheriff's Office.
WATE
KFD: Adult, child die from injuries after house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 67-year-old man and 3-year-old boy have died from injuries suffered in an early Monday morning house fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “The Knoxville Fire Department is saddened to learn that both have succumbed to their injuries as a result of this morning’s...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide
Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
