Man arrested and charged in Blaine County for alleged aggravated possession of child pornography

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man in Blaine County was arrested for alleged aggravated possession of child pornography. Randal Laubach has been arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of violation of the Oklahoma Computers Act.

The arrest was made after law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a photograph believed to be child pornography has been accessed at a home in Okeene.

“They forward it to us because the IP address that downloaded the pornographic picture of the child was located inside Blaine County. So, our investigator conducted the investigation on the IP address to the computer, and we were able to determine that it was Mr. Laubach’s computer,” said Eric Denning, Blaine County Undersheriff.

That’s when investigators obtained a search warrant and found not only hundreds, but thousands of photographs and videos of child pornography.

“We found numerous computers, hard drives, thumb drives, all of that contained child pornography, photographs, videos. We also found photographs and videos on his phone,” said Denning.

Eric Denning said Laubach told police he downloaded everything off of the internet.

“He has almost no history, criminal history at all,” said Denning.

Next steps of the investigation include identifying the children and determining if any are located within Blaine County.

“We will contact the family members if we can identify any children from Blaine County or make immediate contact with the parent or guardian and DHS,” said Denning.

So far none of the children identified have been from Blaine County.

“Just that allegation, we take it very seriously in our investigation… We’ve identified numerous children in the photographs… This is our first major case inside of Blaine County,” said Denning.

Currently Laubach is being held in the Blaine County Jail. The Blaine County investigator told KFOR the Judge set a $20,000 bond for Laubach.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR he is an employee at the dog food plant in Okeene. Blaine County and OSBI are conducting a joint investigation.

