The New York Giants are enjoying the emergence of an elite player within their offense. Third-year offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is off to a hot start to begin the 2022 regular season. The Giants drafted Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a tumultuous rookie season, Thomas came into his own during the second half of the 2021 season. The Giants’ blindside protector has picked up right where he left off to begin this year and is starting to cement himself as an elite left tackle.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO