Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women’s golf wins Elon Invitational

Elon junior Kanokwan Ngamwong putts on the 11 hole during round one of the Elon Invitational at Alamance Country Club in Burlington, N.C. on Sept. 19. Elon University women’s golf hosted its third Elon Invitational Sept. 19 to 20 at Alamance Country Club. The team is split into two...
ELON, NC
lastwordonsports.com

The Wake Forest Malaise That Needs To Be Dealt With

Wake Forest is 3-0 heading into Clemson week. Since that was the very attainable goal when the season started, all is seemingly in line. But Saturday’s one-point win over Liberty was not what it could have been. Don’t believe us? Ask the players and the coaching staff. There was a Wake Forest malaise that needs to be dealt with.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Elon, NC
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University to host annual flu clinic

The Office of the Dean of Students will partner with Triad Care, offering flu vaccines to Elon University students, faculty and staff on campus. The first clinic will run until 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in Lakeside 214. Those looking to get a vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment. Vaccines will be offered as supplies last.
ELON, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
REIDSVILLE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

ABSS names principal, assistant principal of the year

Three weeks after the Alamance-Burlington School System began classes for the 2022-23 academic year, the district named its top two administrators on Sept. 19. ABSS Superintendent Dain Butler and Deputy Superintendent Lowell Rogers honored Greg Hook and Tameka Cloud as ABSS Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively.
BURLINGTON, NC

