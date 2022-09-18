ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' rookie Hunter Greene throws 47 pitches 100 MPH or more against Cardinals

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled this season, sitting near the bottom of the National League with a record of 57-88.

Nearing the end of a rough campaign, Cincy's flame-throwing rookie Hunter Greene gave Reds fans hope for the future after a dominating performance Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 23-year-old right-hander is already known to light up the radar gun. Though, on Saturday, Greene dazzled with his speed, overpowering the out-matched Cardinals.

Over half of Greene's 81 pitches against the Cardinals traveled at 100 MPH or more, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Greene pitched six strong innings, allowing only four hits while striking out a career-high 11 batters.

Unfortunately for Greene, his teammates offered zero run support in a 1-0 extra-innings loss.

The Reds selected Greene No. 2 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft. Greene, who made his major league debut in April, is 4-12 with a 4.97 ERA over 21 starts this season.

