Riley County, KS

1350kman.com

Riley County Emergency Management responds to community regarding siren activation

Riley County Emergency Management Coordinator Laurie Harrison explained the Saturday evening sounding of the outdoor warning sirens in the southern portion of Riley County. As the storm, with a history of significant damage approached the area, Emergency Management authorized activating the outdoor warning sirens. They did so out of concern for public safety, as there was post-game outdoor socializing, and out-of-town visitors were camping and likely unfamiliar with the area. People were confused about why the sirens sounded, and Harrison says communication technology contributed to that.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to injury crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an injury crash late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at S.E. 29th and California Avenue. Initial reports indicated people in both vehicles were transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. Additional...
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Outdoor Warning Sirens confuse Riley County residents during T-storm warning

As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Riley County, KS
Riley County, KS
Government
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Ogden, KS
WIBW

N. Kansas Ave., Fairchild closure extends after more damage found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The closure of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. will be more extensive than originally thought after more damage was found during a water line repair. The City of Topeka says as the site of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. is evaluated, staff has found a need to close a slightly larger area than originally planned. It said, now, southbound N Kansas Ave. at Fairchild will completely close. It said NW Fairchild will also completely close at N Kansas Ave. on the west leg.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Bell Bank Big Blue Bus is coming to Junction City

Bell Bank Financial Empowerment Center bus will pay a visit to Junction City on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Crites Real Estate, 339 W. 6th St., Junction City. Neva Fisher explained that there will be information on budgeting, credit building and home ownership and all related topics. "It's a free event for the community."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines

Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Prairie Street Fire quickly stopped

Crews made quick work of a fire north of downtown Emporia Monday morning. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman says several units were called to 2230 Prairie Street around 6:20 a.m. But at least one unit was called off before arriving on-scene, indicating the fire was out. No further details were...
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Storms pummel area, but bring much-needed rain

On a beautiful Sunday morning, Salinans were out picking up branches and other debris left in the wake of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday night. Occasionally, a chainsaw could be heard revving as larger tree limbs were being made ready for removal. While the storms brought much-needed...
SALINA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday

USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
EMPORIA, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WIBW

HHHS continues reduced fees, closes on Wednesdays due to capacity issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs to $25 until further notice and close on Wednesdays for the next month in order to provide necessary care for animals as it continues to experience capacity issues. Helping Hands Humane Society says on...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan woman injured after car goes airborne, lands on its side

RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity reported a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Shelby Innes, 23, Manhattan, struck an embankment in near the intersection of Pillsbury Drive and Garibay Lane in Manhattan.
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect damaged tires of home improvement contractor

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage involving a home improvement contractor in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Weisbender...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
