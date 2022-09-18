Riley County Emergency Management Coordinator Laurie Harrison explained the Saturday evening sounding of the outdoor warning sirens in the southern portion of Riley County. As the storm, with a history of significant damage approached the area, Emergency Management authorized activating the outdoor warning sirens. They did so out of concern for public safety, as there was post-game outdoor socializing, and out-of-town visitors were camping and likely unfamiliar with the area. People were confused about why the sirens sounded, and Harrison says communication technology contributed to that.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO