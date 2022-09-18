Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Riley County Emergency Management responds to community regarding siren activation
Riley County Emergency Management Coordinator Laurie Harrison explained the Saturday evening sounding of the outdoor warning sirens in the southern portion of Riley County. As the storm, with a history of significant damage approached the area, Emergency Management authorized activating the outdoor warning sirens. They did so out of concern for public safety, as there was post-game outdoor socializing, and out-of-town visitors were camping and likely unfamiliar with the area. People were confused about why the sirens sounded, and Harrison says communication technology contributed to that.
WIBW
Crews respond to injury crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an injury crash late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at S.E. 29th and California Avenue. Initial reports indicated people in both vehicles were transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. Additional...
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
1350kman.com
Outdoor Warning Sirens confuse Riley County residents during T-storm warning
As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.
WIBW
N. Kansas Ave., Fairchild closure extends after more damage found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The closure of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. will be more extensive than originally thought after more damage was found during a water line repair. The City of Topeka says as the site of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. is evaluated, staff has found a need to close a slightly larger area than originally planned. It said, now, southbound N Kansas Ave. at Fairchild will completely close. It said NW Fairchild will also completely close at N Kansas Ave. on the west leg.
Bell Bank Big Blue Bus is coming to Junction City
Bell Bank Financial Empowerment Center bus will pay a visit to Junction City on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Crites Real Estate, 339 W. 6th St., Junction City. Neva Fisher explained that there will be information on budgeting, credit building and home ownership and all related topics. "It's a free event for the community."
2 from Junction City among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
Emporia gazette.com
Prairie Street Fire quickly stopped
Crews made quick work of a fire north of downtown Emporia Monday morning. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman says several units were called to 2230 Prairie Street around 6:20 a.m. But at least one unit was called off before arriving on-scene, indicating the fire was out. No further details were...
WIBW
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
Storms pummel area, but bring much-needed rain
On a beautiful Sunday morning, Salinans were out picking up branches and other debris left in the wake of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday night. Occasionally, a chainsaw could be heard revving as larger tree limbs were being made ready for removal. While the storms brought much-needed...
KVOE
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
WIBW
HHHS continues reduced fees, closes on Wednesdays due to capacity issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs to $25 until further notice and close on Wednesdays for the next month in order to provide necessary care for animals as it continues to experience capacity issues. Helping Hands Humane Society says on...
$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
Kansas man, 69, dead after being struck by school bus at crosswalk Tuesday morning
The Clay Center school district says no students were on board of the bus at the time of the collision.
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
WIBW
Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Thunderstorms rumbled through the region Saturday night
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES... At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Woodbine to 4 miles south of Herington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph...
Manhattan woman injured after car goes airborne, lands on its side
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity reported a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Shelby Innes, 23, Manhattan, struck an embankment in near the intersection of Pillsbury Drive and Garibay Lane in Manhattan.
RCPD: Suspect damaged tires of home improvement contractor
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage involving a home improvement contractor in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Weisbender...
