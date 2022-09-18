ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Vibe

Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
Deadline

UTA Signs ‘The Woman King’s Sheila Atim

EXCLUSIVE: Sheila Atim MBE (The Woman King) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Atim is a two-time Olivier Award winner who stars alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega in Sony’s historical epic The Woman King, which world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and opens in the U.S. today. The actress plays Signora Vitelli in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio for Disney+ and will next appear in the drama All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, which is a co-production between A24 and Barry Jenkins’ filmmaking collective, Pastel. Atim previously collaborated with Jenkins as Mabel...
MOVIES
Deadline

Regé-Jean Page & Glen Powell To Star In ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’-Inspired Series At Amazon

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are set to star in a series inspired by Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon. The streamer has handed the untitled project a straight-to-series order. It comes from Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Deals are not yet done. Bridgerton star Page, who starred in the Russo’s The Gray Man, is expected to play Butch Cassidy with Top Gun: Maverick star is set to play the Sundance Kid in the series, which is reportedly set in an alternate America. The Russos will exec produce with Kaz and Ryan Firpo writing the script and exec producing alongside Page...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)

September is already drawing to a close, but the titles from Netflix's September 2022 content list are still rolling out! With titles like End of the Road, Dated and Related, and Devil in Ohio already checked off the list, the streamer still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve, and this week, subscribers will be treated to 18 new additions. This week's additions are all Netflix original series and films, with the Netflix streaming library set to see the additions of everything from Thai Cave Rescue to the Evan Peters-starring movie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
Movies
Netflix
Celebrities
Popculture

'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win

If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere Has Fans Fuming Over Disney+ Move

Dancing With the Stars made history Monday night as the first-ever live competition series in U.S. television history to be only available on a streaming platform. There were no widespread reports of issues early on, but there were a few isolated Twitter users complaining about the app crashing or being unable to access the live stream. There were also many DWTS fans annoyed that they had to subscribe to a new platform just to watch their favorite show.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Logan Lerman Joins Joey King In ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Limited Series on Hulu

Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman is the latest actor to join the line-up for Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones. The upcoming series is based on the 2017 novel, of the same title, by Georgia Hunter. The eight-episode limited series tells the story of a Jewish family who managed to survive the Holocaust but become tragically separated during World War 2. Desperately trying to survive the ruthlessness of the war, the family clings to the hope of reuniting again.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

John Cena and 'Game of Thrones' Star Joins Kevin Hart's New Roku Comedy Series 'Die Hart 2: Die Harter'

John Cena is teaming up with Kevin Hart and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel for the second season of a hit comedy series. It was recently announced that Cena joined the cast of the Roku Original comedy series Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The WWE Superstar and actor is one of the new cast members along with Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell. Hart and Emmanuel starred in the first season, which premiered on The Roku Channel in May 2021.
TV & VIDEOS

