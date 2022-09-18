Read full article on original website
Jill Biden criticized for wearing fascinator instead of hat to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
First Lady Jill Biden is stoking ire from some social media users after wearing a fascinator instead of a hat to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled
Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects. On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral. As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin,...
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
Donald Trump Was Queen Elizabeth II's Favorite President—Newsmax Presenter
Greg Kelly said "the body language" between the Queen and Trump spoke of mutual affection between the two.
Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Prince William’s ‘Very Clear Indicator’ He Arrived ‘Angry’ at Crucial Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Meeting — Commentator
Prince William skipped lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry ahead of a meeting about the Sussexes exit in what a commentator called a 'very clear indicator' he'd been 'angry.'
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
Prime minister of Barbados says King Charles is a ‘man ahead of his time’
Mia Mottley praised his environmental and social commitment and noted his recognition of the atrocities of slavery
Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family
It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
