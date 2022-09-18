ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The List

Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
U.K.
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.
The List

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
Newsweek

Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
WORLD
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family

It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
WASHINGTON, DC

