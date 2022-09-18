ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WCNC

West Charlotte High School celebrates new building with dedication ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools kicked off a dozen dedication ceremonies for new schools and new buildings on existing school campuses. The first ceremony was held Monday morning at West Charlotte High School, dedicating the school's new building that opened earlier this year. West Charlotte High School, which opened in 1938, is one of Charlotte's oldest public schools.
WBTV

Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
WSOC Charlotte

Carowinds announces new chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ at Halloween event

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced a new chaperone policy after false claims of a shooting that spread through the park over the weekend created a chaotic scene. While authorities said no one was shot Saturday night, the situation turned into a scary one for families attending SCarowinds, the park’s annual Halloween event. According to police, a fight led to rumors about a shooting inside the theme park.
WCNC

3 hurt in crash involving CMS bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and CATS bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road around 8:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash involved a CATS bus and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus.
WCNC

Debate raging regarding tipping culture in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Usually, a big tip means great service. A bad tip ... not so much. But some people say the so-called "tipping culture" has gotten more convoluted and confusing than ever before. So why is there a debate raging about when and how much you should tip...
charlotteonthecheap.com

Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT

Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
WCNC

Man killed in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from a gunshot wound.
WCNC

Actor's Theatre of Charlotte announces closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, one of Charlotte's longest-running theatre companies, announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors at the end of October. The continuing effects of COVID-19, along with lackluster ticket and subscription sales, are among the reasons given for the theatre's...
kiss951.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
WSOC Charlotte

M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
WCNC

