After a security K9 detected something in a trash can near the Spectrum Center, CMPD said no threat was found
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said there was no threat near the Spectrum Center in Uptown Tuesday night after a K-9 detected something in a trash can near the arena. An investigation was underway in Uptown in the area of College, Brevard and Caldwell streets Tuesday night, with CMPD...
West Charlotte High School celebrates new building with dedication ceremony
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools kicked off a dozen dedication ceremonies for new schools and new buildings on existing school campuses. The first ceremony was held Monday morning at West Charlotte High School, dedicating the school's new building that opened earlier this year. West Charlotte High School, which opened in 1938, is one of Charlotte's oldest public schools.
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners takes next step in county-wide reappraisal process
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve guidelines by which all property values in the county are assessed. It's one of the final steps in the reappraisal process of all 400,000 properties in the county. The county has been working on reassessing...
Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
'You’re going to have a homeless camp' | Residents resist against Christian ministry housing project
CONCORD, N.C. — Cooperative Christian Ministry is pushing for a $2 million project to combat homelessness. The development, called Huddle Housing, will focus on the extremely low-income population. Its purpose is to combat the growing number of people who are homeless. HUDDLE HOUSING: Find out more about how it...
Author responds to attempts to remove his book from North Carolina school
On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
Carowinds announces new chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ at Halloween event
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced a new chaperone policy after false claims of a shooting that spread through the park over the weekend created a chaotic scene. While authorities said no one was shot Saturday night, the situation turned into a scary one for families attending SCarowinds, the park’s annual Halloween event. According to police, a fight led to rumors about a shooting inside the theme park.
Busy weekend in the Queen City; People say it felt like pre-pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People poured into Uptown this weekend as multiple events happened across the Queen City. It brought out a lot of locals and people from out of town into Charlotte. It was bumper to bumper for the weekend. People said they were in town for the Elton...
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
3 hurt in crash involving CMS bus in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and CATS bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road around 8:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash involved a CATS bus and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus.
Debate raging regarding tipping culture in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Usually, a big tip means great service. A bad tip ... not so much. But some people say the so-called "tipping culture" has gotten more convoluted and confusing than ever before. So why is there a debate raging about when and how much you should tip...
Union County host first Pride festival at Monroe park
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — This weekend, Union County celebrated its first Pride festival at Monroe Belk Tonawanda Park. Organizers said they started working on this event in March and hope it would bring together the LGBTQ community and its allies. The event had 50 vendors, drag performers, and food...
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News
What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
Man killed in Salisbury shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from a gunshot wound.
Actor's Theatre of Charlotte announces closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, one of Charlotte's longest-running theatre companies, announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors at the end of October. The continuing effects of COVID-19, along with lackluster ticket and subscription sales, are among the reasons given for the theatre's...
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
Buzzed Viking removes murals at Locust location after not including them as part of rezoning application
Buzzed Viking Brewing Company, which is opening its new brewery in Locust in the coming weeks, recently removed its spray-painted murals after learning the art was in violation of a city ordinance. The decision to remove the murals, which included a large raven and a vicious-looking Viking with a battle-axe,...
