Greater Manchester Mental Health Center set to honor Sheppard, Monahan and Paschell
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester will honor outstanding individuals for their tireless contributions, which have supported the greater Manchester communities and New Hampshire citizens who are affected by mental illness. The prestigious Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award is presented each year to an individual or organization that exemplifies a high standard of commitment and advocacy for those with mental illness. This year, the honor will go to Jim Monahan and Susan Paschell, both of the Dupont Group. Through their tireless legislative work, both Jim and Susan have persistently supported the needs of those in New Hampshire, affected by mental illness. Jim is the President of The Dupont Group, based in Concord, New Hampshire.
A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park
MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
Students for Teachers Plan Walk-Out Today in Support of Fair Contracts for Haverhill Teachers
A group of Haverhill High School students calling themselves “Students for Teachers” plan to walk-out of classes today to support teachers in their contract negotiations with the School Committee. A spokesperson for Students for Teachers, Cameron Benson, said the group formed last week after discussions were had about...
Oct. 16: Kingston Library to host Fuel for Vets brunch and art auction
KINGSTON, NH – The Kingston Community Library is sponsoring a live Art Auction of original artwork created by New Hampshire artists to raise funds for Fuel for Veterans. The auction will be held in the Kingston Community Library on Sunday, October 16, 2022, where Professional Fundraising Auctioneer, Michael Chambers of Atkinson, NH will conduct the auction from 12-2 p.m.
Office of Mayor Joyce Craig to be Drop-Off Location for Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge
MANCHESTER, NH — Today, Mayor Joyce Craig announced that her office, located at City Hall (3rd Floor), 1 City Hall Plaza, is a drop-off location for the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, the goal of Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge...
All Londonderry schools are now implementing ALICE training
Following school safety concerns across the country, all Londonderry schools that are part of the Londonderry School District are now proceeding with ALICE training for their staff and students. “Over the past few decades, unfortunately, school shootings have become too common,” LHS Resource Officer Michael Tufo said. “Too many people...
Sept. 24: Images focused on ‘finding home’ in NH by local photographer as part of Keene International Festival
KEENE, NH – The Monadnock Region is bringing special attention to cultural diversity in the month of September, 2022. To support the Keene International Festival on September 24th, area businesses and nonprofits are working on a collaborative celebration of Diversity in the 603. Organized by Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership (KIRP) and Project Home, and the Historical Society of Cheshire County this celebration will include photographs, stories, presentations, and conversations that will bring understanding and welcome to our new American neighbors.
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
Elliot Health System welcomes 4 new providers specializing in gastroenterology, pediatrics, vascular and trauma surgeries
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce four new providers to its practices. These new providers offer many years of experience and deep expertise in their fields. Arathi Rajendra Komarla, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist, joins Elliot Gastroenterology. A graduate of the University of Miami’s Honors...
Elliot Berry, on a career devoted to protecting the vulnerable: ‘If you don’t have a place to live, your whole life unravels’
MANCHESTER, NH – For nearly a half-century, New Hampshire Legal Assistance Attorney Elliott Berry has been the person tenants turn to for help when facing housing problems including evictions. This week, he announced he is retiring effective Oct. 31, 2022. It comes at a time when Berry says the...
Biketember festival at the Weirs celebrates fifth year
LACONIA — Hundreds if not 1,000 or so people swarmed the upper section of Weirs Boulevard for Biketember 2022 Saturday. The weekend festival featured multiple bands, karaoke, food, and beer, over a three-day period, from Friday to Sunday. For Tower Hill Tavern owner and operator Anthony Santagate, the Biketember...
Laconia police purchase mobile command center with grant funding
LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department now has its first-ever mobile command center thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security. “It's going to be used for three different things,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield explained. “Mobile command for any type of ongoing incident, but also it's going to be used for the accident reconstruction team. All the equipment for accident reconstruction will be stored in here, and also for crime scene processing.”
Oct. 11: Science on Tap launches 10th season with ‘Now What? Science After Death’
MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center will launch its 10th season of Science on Tap on October 11. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic that take place monthly from fall to spring. The 2022-2023 season is sponsored by Cambridge Trust.
Fans gather for 20th Granite State Comicon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite State Comicon kicked off at the Manchester Doubletree for its 20th year. The convention hosted comic book vendors, merchandise and celebrities to meet. Granite State Comicon is the biggest comic convention in New Hampshire. Organizer Scott Proulx said people from around the world fly in...
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
New Escape Room Coming to the New Hampshire Seacoast
Rescue a kidnapped antique dealer, figure out how to get out of the horror story you just woke up in, or use items from an abandoned campsite to get to safety. Can you do it in 60 minutes?. Escape rooms are so much fun!. It's adrenaline-filled, heart-racing fun where you're...
Elliott Berry, longest-serving legal aid lawyer in New Hampshire, to retire
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliott Berry, who has been one of the most prominent anti-poverty advocates in New Hampshire for nearly 50 years and the architect of many of its legal protections for tenants, has announced his retirement, effective October 31, 2022. Berry has been an attorney at NH Legal Assistance (NHLA) for his entire career.
2 Teens Charged in Racist Vandalism Targeting Black Student at NH High School
Two teenagers who wrote and carved hateful and threatening messages into a New Hampshire high school in April have been charged with civil rights violations, authorities said. One of the 17-year-old boys carved a threatening message involving both a racist slur and the name of a Black student of John Stark Regional High School in Weare, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice. The agency said Tuesday that the April 20 incident was a violation of the state's Civil Rights Act.
