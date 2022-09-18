MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester will honor outstanding individuals for their tireless contributions, which have supported the greater Manchester communities and New Hampshire citizens who are affected by mental illness. The prestigious Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award is presented each year to an individual or organization that exemplifies a high standard of commitment and advocacy for those with mental illness. This year, the honor will go to Jim Monahan and Susan Paschell, both of the Dupont Group. Through their tireless legislative work, both Jim and Susan have persistently supported the needs of those in New Hampshire, affected by mental illness. Jim is the President of The Dupont Group, based in Concord, New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 16 HOURS AGO