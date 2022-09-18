Midland man dies in rollover crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene.
The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound when he veered into another lane, exited the roadway and rolled. Butler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0