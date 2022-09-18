ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas

Action News Jax
 3 days ago
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species.

The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.

According to WPLG, Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez suggested a unique approach to the problem in the Wednesday meeting.

“I don’t know — dead or alive. But if we pay per iguana, we’re going to get more iguanas,” Rosen Gonzalez said.

“People are going to go out and hunt them for money. I think that’s a better use of our money,” she added.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the idea could work as long as it was legal.

The city will form a committee to investigate some of the solutions suggested, according to WPLG.

2d ago

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission declared them an invasive species. They spread salmonella and are a threat to eco system. So yes they have to be depopulated before there will be millions

Roderick Tolbert
2d ago

o Yes, these igauña are a great danger to the Eco system here in south Florida,birds and squirrels are finding it very difficult to nest and raise their young when the igauña hunt them down.so where did all the birds and squirrels population go to here in south Florida?🤔

lepke41
2d ago

You'd pay that much money to kill lizards and won't pay any cash to help the living homelessness.....

