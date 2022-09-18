Read full article on original website
Missing in Georgia: Police say teen possibly abducted, hasn't taken her heart medication
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. The Floyd County Police Department says Kensley Faith Patterson was possibly taken by Jack McClain Pyles, driving a gray Dodge Ram. Kensley is described as 5 feet...
4 hurt after large brawl among juveniles ends in gunfire in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large brawl between juveniles ended in gunfire and multiple injuries Tuesday night. According to DeKalb County police, four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a home at 5:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teenage sisters who left home and haven't returned
REX, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two young sisters who left home and haven't returned. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lamyiah Edmondson, 15, and her sister Makyiah Perkins, 14, left their house without permission and failed to return.
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed elderly woman in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A hit-and-run that claimed the life of an elderly woman on Wednesday morning in Gwinnett County is under investigation. According to officials, around 6:45 a.m., a car traveling near the intersection of Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross struck and killed a woman in her 70s.
Georgia woman dies after 30-foot fall off Scarborough cliff
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Communications Center received a report of a woman who fell about 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough's Prouts Neck around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke. The woman was identified as Romona Gowens,...
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
Motorcyclist flees after GA trooper crashes patrol car in ditch during chase
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is searching for a driver who led troopers on a chase this weekend and got away. Around 12:02 p.m. Saturday, a trooper on Georgia S.R. 3 near Talmadge Road saw a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. Instead...
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
Deputies: Georgia man found with enough fentanyl to kill populations of Flagler, Putnam counties
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies arrested a Georgia man on Sunday whom they said had enough fentanyl in his truck to kill the entire populations of Flagler and Putnam counties. Deputies said they found James Duke, 33, of Kennesaw, Georgia, sleeping in his truck behind a Mobil...
Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured. About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station. There, police reported […] The post One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Vehicle fire shuts down I-285 South near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A vehicle fire has all southbound lanes on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway closed Wednesday morning. The expected clear time is around noon, according to GDOT. Drivers can take the connector as an alternate route.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
1 dead, father and son injured in triple shooting at parking deck in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a triple shooting at a parking deck in northwest Atlanta. Police say the shooting happened Monday around 1 a.m. at the Berkley Heights apartment complex parking deck on the 1700 block of Northside Drive NW. A total of three people were shot. One of the victims, believed to be in their 20s, died at the scene.
Missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; her body disposed of, police say
ATLANTA — Police have arrested one person they believe to be responsible for the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Channel 2 Action News brought you a live update on the case from police on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in which they announced that they think that Lenoir was killed and her body disposed of.
Low attendance recorded at Brookwood High day after threat found in bathroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Worried parents at Brookwood High School pulled their kids out of class, and even more, students skipped school altogether on Tuesday following a threat that hinted at a possible school shooting. The parking lots outside the high school in Snellville were noticeably empty Tuesday afternoon. Madison...
Two men shot at busy DeKalb County intersection, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to Wesley...
1 person shot on MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department says one person was shot around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Police are still gathering information and details at this time. Anyone with information...
Truck driver faces charges for meth possession and open container after fatal pileup on Georgia 400
A truck driver faces new charges after a collision Friday on Ga. 400. On Monday, September 19, 2022, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the Freightliner tractor trailer that sheriff’s officials say caused a multi-car pileup on Ga. 400 on Friday. As a result...
