ATLANTA — Police have arrested one person they believe to be responsible for the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Channel 2 Action News brought you a live update on the case from police on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in which they announced that they think that Lenoir was killed and her body disposed of.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO