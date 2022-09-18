ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Euharlee, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#The 113th Trooper School
CBS 46

Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured. About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station. There, police reported […] The post One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

1 dead, father and son injured in triple shooting at parking deck in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a triple shooting at a parking deck in northwest Atlanta. Police say the shooting happened Monday around 1 a.m. at the Berkley Heights apartment complex parking deck on the 1700 block of Northside Drive NW. A total of three people were shot. One of the victims, believed to be in their 20s, died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

1 person shot on MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department says one person was shot around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Police are still gathering information and details at this time. Anyone with information...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy