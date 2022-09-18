Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest fighter the UFC has ever signed at 17. “El Nino Problema” said he used to fight grown men twice his age. The teenager has already acquired special license from The Nevada Athletic Commission. It’s not everyday that MMA fans get to see...
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Interested in seeing the controlled chaos that was Nate Diaz’s final week as a UFC fighter? Well, we have good news for you, as Nate has just uploaded a 26-minute ‘Road 2 War’ video documenting all the drama leading up to and following UFC 279: Diaz vs. Chimaev.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help. After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that. UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
UFC Vegas 60 went down last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving several fighters feeling the post-fight blues, including Alen Amedovski, who suffered his fourth straight loss inside the Octagon after getting stopped by Joseph Pyfer. And Chidi Njokuani, who was was knocked...
Has a little bit of the wick left to burn, and he wants to make the most of the time that remains before the light goes out. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting titleholder will toe the line against Peter Queally in the Bellator 285 lightweight main event on Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. Henderson has compiled a 6-6 record since he joined the Bellator MMA roster in 2016. The MMA Lab mainstay last appeared at Bellator 273, where he eked out a split decision over Islam Mamedov in their three-round encounter on Jan. 29. Queally, meanwhile, has won two of his past three bouts. The SBG Ireland rep last fought in November, when he succumbed to punches from Patricky Freire in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch.
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that a clash with former two-division champion Conor McGregor would mark the promotion’s biggest-ever pay-per-view. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Pimblett has quickly risen to the surface as one of the fastest-rising stars on MMA’s biggest stage.
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
