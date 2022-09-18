The Lewis County Fair Home Canning Exhibit for this year is sponsored by J&B Farms of Weston. What better way to show off your hard work in filling those jars than to show them off at the Lewis County Fair? This is open to everyone, and there will be 10 categories to enter. Bring exhibits to the 4-H pavilion at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Judging will be Sept. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO