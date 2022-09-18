ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, WV

WVNews

Cartoon Headquarters will be at Lewis County Fair

Cartoon Headquarters- Inflatable Fun Zone will be brining out all the fun this year at the Lewis county Fair. With the loss of the Carnival this local business stepped up and is helping the fair out in a big way this year. Brining in a variety of inflatables (5+ different ones), Games (10+) and more! Just remember that the bounce houses will be included with your gate admission.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Canning Exhibit contest to be held

The Lewis County Fair Home Canning Exhibit for this year is sponsored by J&B Farms of Weston. What better way to show off your hard work in filling those jars than to show them off at the Lewis County Fair? This is open to everyone, and there will be 10 categories to enter. Bring exhibits to the 4-H pavilion at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Judging will be Sept. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

TALA-hosted Hearsemania to launch Weston into 'Spooky Season'

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum will host this year’s edition of Hearsemania, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, to kick off the Halloween season. Hearsemania 2022 will be the fourth edition of the show previously hosted...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

First NCWV Girls in Aviation Day to be held Saturday

BRIDGEPORT — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Block party scheduled for October 6

Lewis County Communities in Schools coordinators are inviting local businesses to participate in a block party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on October 6. The block party will be held at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. Families, students, and the community are invited to attend and learn more about their community.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Grandparents Day celebrated at Jane Lew Elementary School

Students at Jane Lew Elementary School celebrated with their grandparents in honor of Grandparents Day. Pre-K through first grade had an ice cream party on September 15, and second through fourth celebrated on September 16. Grandparents and students ate ice cream, complete with chocolate sauce and sprinkles, in the cafeteria,...
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Marching Minutemen are GOLD at Oil and Gas Festival

The Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen, under the direction of Allen Heath, earned a Gold rating for overall field show performance — the highest rating possible — at the 50th annual WV Oil & Gas Festival Marching Band Contest held in Sistersville on September 17. The band...
SISTERSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University officials prepare for 2022 homecoming weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, Fairmont State University will welcome hundreds of students, alumni and community members to campus for a wide array of Homecoming festivities, and officials are excited about hosting the first full-fledged Homecoming since 2019. While the university held Homecoming last year, Fairmont State...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Best looking mullet contest at Lewis County Fair

Think your mullet is the best looking around? Come on down to the Lewis County Fair Sept. 24 and register at 5 p.m. on stage and see who has the best looking mullet around!. Yes, this will giving you bragging rights, and just maybe a cool prize.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Emma Sine crowned fair queen

Emma Sine was named the 2022 Lewis County Fair Queen during the pageant held in August in the Lewis County High School auditorium. First runner-up in the pageant was Kaylee Zielinski.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Demolition derby to be at county fair

The Lewis County Fair demolition derby will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Registration will open at 5 p.m. Classes competing will be Modified Full Size, Stock Full Size, Stock Compact. The entry fee to run in the derby is $30. The pits entry fee is $15.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Library Lowdown: New information services librarian brings wealth of knowledge

We’re excited to announce a new staff member at the Bridgeport Public Library!. Shannon Ruggieri is our new information services librarian. She is here to help patrons with a variety of technology questions, whether it is adding WVDELI/Libby to their mobile device, navigating computers, or helping piece together one’s family tree.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Neighborhood Watch learns about Amendment 2

Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen was invited to speak to the West End Neighborhood Watch group regarding Amendment 2, which will appear on the ballot in the November 8 election. Amendment 2, if passed, would change the state’s constitution to give the Legislature the authority to eliminate personal property taxes.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

