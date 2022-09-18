Read full article on original website
Cartoon Headquarters will be at Lewis County Fair
Cartoon Headquarters- Inflatable Fun Zone will be brining out all the fun this year at the Lewis county Fair. With the loss of the Carnival this local business stepped up and is helping the fair out in a big way this year. Brining in a variety of inflatables (5+ different ones), Games (10+) and more! Just remember that the bounce houses will be included with your gate admission.
Canning Exhibit contest to be held
The Lewis County Fair Home Canning Exhibit for this year is sponsored by J&B Farms of Weston. What better way to show off your hard work in filling those jars than to show them off at the Lewis County Fair? This is open to everyone, and there will be 10 categories to enter. Bring exhibits to the 4-H pavilion at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Judging will be Sept. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
TALA-hosted Hearsemania to launch Weston into 'Spooky Season'
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum will host this year’s edition of Hearsemania, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, to kick off the Halloween season. Hearsemania 2022 will be the fourth edition of the show previously hosted...
First NCWV Girls in Aviation Day to be held Saturday
BRIDGEPORT — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center,...
Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon, West Virginia, to offer free nonprofit workshops in October on grant writing, accounting
BUCKHANNON, West Virginia (WV News) — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon will offer two free workshops in October for nonprofit organizations in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties. The first, “Introduction to Grant Writing,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Event...
Lewis County War Memorial and Louis Bennett, Jr. Public Library mark major milestone
One hundred years ago, Weston and Lewis County were welcoming home soldiers following World War I. There was movement and renewed vibrancy for many residents, but one prominent family, the Bennetts, suffered two tragedies in a short amount of time, leaving matriarch Sallie Maxwell Bennett without a husband or a son.
2 Lewis County residents, 1 from Taylor among latest West Virginia COVID dead
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents from Lewis, Taylor, Mineral, Lincoln, Boone, Logan and Putnam were among the nine West Virginia COVID deaths reported Wednesday by the state. The state has reported 7,379 deaths since the pandemic began in West Virginia in March 2020.
Block party scheduled for October 6
Lewis County Communities in Schools coordinators are inviting local businesses to participate in a block party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on October 6. The block party will be held at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. Families, students, and the community are invited to attend and learn more about their community.
Grandparents Day celebrated at Jane Lew Elementary School
Students at Jane Lew Elementary School celebrated with their grandparents in honor of Grandparents Day. Pre-K through first grade had an ice cream party on September 15, and second through fourth celebrated on September 16. Grandparents and students ate ice cream, complete with chocolate sauce and sprinkles, in the cafeteria,...
Marching Minutemen are GOLD at Oil and Gas Festival
The Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen, under the direction of Allen Heath, earned a Gold rating for overall field show performance — the highest rating possible — at the 50th annual WV Oil & Gas Festival Marching Band Contest held in Sistersville on September 17. The band...
Fairmont State University officials prepare for 2022 homecoming weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, Fairmont State University will welcome hundreds of students, alumni and community members to campus for a wide array of Homecoming festivities, and officials are excited about hosting the first full-fledged Homecoming since 2019. While the university held Homecoming last year, Fairmont State...
Best looking mullet contest at Lewis County Fair
Think your mullet is the best looking around? Come on down to the Lewis County Fair Sept. 24 and register at 5 p.m. on stage and see who has the best looking mullet around!. Yes, this will giving you bragging rights, and just maybe a cool prize.
Emma Sine crowned fair queen
Emma Sine was named the 2022 Lewis County Fair Queen during the pageant held in August in the Lewis County High School auditorium. First runner-up in the pageant was Kaylee Zielinski.
Demolition derby to be at county fair
The Lewis County Fair demolition derby will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Registration will open at 5 p.m. Classes competing will be Modified Full Size, Stock Full Size, Stock Compact. The entry fee to run in the derby is $30. The pits entry fee is $15.
Contour Airlines tickets through North Central West Virginia Airport now available
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Contour Airlines isn't scheduled to begin offering flights out of North Central West Virginia Airport until Dec. 1, but passengers can already purchase their tickets. Federal regulators recently approved Contour Airlines of Smyrna, Tennessee, as the airport's new Essential Air Service provider.
Monongalia County, West Virginia, Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot to retire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire Dec. 31. He has been a circuit judge since then-governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
Library Lowdown: New information services librarian brings wealth of knowledge
We’re excited to announce a new staff member at the Bridgeport Public Library!. Shannon Ruggieri is our new information services librarian. She is here to help patrons with a variety of technology questions, whether it is adding WVDELI/Libby to their mobile device, navigating computers, or helping piece together one’s family tree.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissioners sign resolution against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Marion County's three county commissioners on Wednesday signed a resolution against the state's proposed Amendment 2. Not all of the commissioners agreed on the item's potential impact. If approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 general election, Amendment 2 would give...
Neighborhood Watch learns about Amendment 2
Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen was invited to speak to the West End Neighborhood Watch group regarding Amendment 2, which will appear on the ballot in the November 8 election. Amendment 2, if passed, would change the state’s constitution to give the Legislature the authority to eliminate personal property taxes.
