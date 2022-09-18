ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

247Sports

Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville

Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hutch Post

🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3

TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
WIBW

Caterpillar looking to expand for growth

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff. Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.
WAMEGO, KS
kcur.org

The solar farm dividing communities in Johnson County

More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Chicago, the Great...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
