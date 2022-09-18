WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff. Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.

