Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_com
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
KU football expects sellout for Saturday’s game against Duke
KU football says it's sold nearly 40,000 tickets to Saturday's football game against the Duke Blue Devils in Lawrence, Kansas.
Duke vs Kansas odds, players to watch in unlikely battle of college football unbeatens
Duke and Kansas combined to go 5-19 last season. The last time the Jayhawks posted a winning record was 2008, which was also the last time they had more than one Big 12 win in a season. Duke has only won one ACC game over the last two seasons.
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville
Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka. A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field. On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to...
Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
Caterpillar looking to expand for growth
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff. Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.
The solar farm dividing communities in Johnson County
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Chicago, the Great...
KDOT awards $570M toll lane contract, pushes construction to November
A toll lane project on U.S. 69 in Johnson County will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along the highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
