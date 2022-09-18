Season after season, Central Saint Martins‘ alumni Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt are one of the most anticipated designers to present at London Fashion Week. Their eponymous brand — Stefan Cooke — was brought up in Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East, and was soon lauded as a brand to watch, notably following it becoming a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2019. Since, collections have become more nuanced and highly-revered by the fashion week glitterati, celebrating Stefan Cooke for its schoolboy-ish themes and reflection of traditional menswear tropes. Ahead of its show for London Fashion Week, Hypebeast spoke to the duo who, at the time, was eager for Raf Simons’ now-axed debut: “We definitely feel positive about the LFW lineup in September, especially Raf Simons as his collections are predominantly menswear too. With strong designers adding weight to the lineup for LFW it will re-center London as the home of the avant-garde.”

