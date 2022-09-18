ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Metro Boomin Announces Upcoming Album ‘Heroes & Villains’

Metro Boomin will be delivering his highly-anticipated new album Heroes & Villains this November. The hip-hop producer announced the news of the forthcoming project on Friday, sharing a fiery teaser trailer. While the trailer doesn’t offer any information aside from the news of the album, fans can only hope Metro...
hypebeast.com

Frank Ocean's blonded RADIO Surprise Drops Two Tees

The elusive Frank Ocean has continued to surprise fans time and time again. Now, he celebrates two of his latest blonded RADIO episodes with thematic tees. First, a tee that calls back to last Christmas’ blonded RADIO episode has launched, named the New Classic Logo Tee “Iceman.” A white base features an iced out “blonded” and baby blue “radio.” As for the upcoming release, the New Classic Logo Tee “Energy!”, his most recent episode titled “blonded ENERGY!” is the point of reference. With this piece, a black base features “radio” and small “post radio quality since 2017” text in white, referencing the show’s original 2017 debut.
hypebeast.com

Nicki Minaj Breaks Yet Another Spotify Record With "Super Freaky Girl"

Nicki Minaj continues to prove that she is a true queen of her profession, setting yet another Spotify record with her new track, “Super Freaky Girl.”. Off of her new album Queen Radio: Volume 1, the immediate hit has been a confirmed record breaker, making the OG Barbie the fastest solo female rap song to accumulate 100 streams on the music platform. Just last month, the track made history debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song also gave Nicki her first No. 1 hit as a solo artist, as well as becoming the first chart-toping debut for any female solo rap artist since 1998.
hypebeast.com

Anna Bolina Elongates Strong and Sexy Nighttime Cuts in SS23 Show

Scheduled during official New York Fashion Week Calendar, independent designer Anna Bolina staged a runway show for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection in a defunct storefront location on Broadway. Introducing 24 looks that build upon nighttime staples in the designer’s actual wardrobe, the show proves that Anna Bolina’s wildly impractical garments have gained a strong, underground following.
hypebeast.com

Kenny Scharf Releases 'BLIMY' Screenprint With JRP Editions

Kenny Scharf and JRP Editions are back with a new screenprint dubbed BLIMY. The circular artwork is a follow-up to a recent print the American Pop artist released back in October and comes after a string of collaborations and gallery shows, including collections with Pull&Bear and Vilebrequin, along with a solo exhibition at Gallery Hyundai in Seoul.
hypebeast.com

PRONOUNCE Elevates Sartorial Codes With a Love for the Uncanny

Yushan Li and Jun Zhou’s burgeoning imprint PRONOUNCE finds the thread between East-meets-West, all while commenting on the similarities between genders and dressing stereotypes. With a book of shows behind them, having been the first Chinese brand to be invited to present at Pitti Uomo, receiving off-the-ground funding from the Isabella Blow Foundation, and Li working directly under Kanye West for his brand YEEZY and Zhou developing at Ermenegildo Zegna, PRONOUNCE has built itself as a name not to be missed.
hypebeast.com

MISCHIEF Takes Aim With Its 2022 "GOALFEST" Collection

Returning with its latest release, MISCHIEF has now presented its 2022 “GOALFEST” collection. The name of the range refers to the informal term that notes a game, or part of a game, during which many goals are scored. The offering comes with both men’s and women’s styles defining...
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie

Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
hypebeast.com

NOKI SS23 Wasn't a Fashion Show, It Was a Celebration of Rave Culture, Queerness and Art

Established in 1996, Dr. Noki is a tried and true member of the sustainability movement — arguably being a founder of the word before it even really became a thing. Founding his namesake label under the legacy of London’s ’90s DIY rave scene, the revolutionary designer has always walked on a fearless path, carrying forward a message of rebellion.
hypebeast.com

Sunny Wang Finds His Moves With lululemon

On the mornings when schedule permits, Sunny Wang would be sweating it out on a basketball court with his mates. The Taiwanese-American actor is a blur of motion as he practices his dribbling skills, occasionally propelling into high-flying hook and jump shots. “I feel my best when I’m moving,” enthuses Wang. “I love sports; it’s a big part of my life. I actually wanted to be a professional basketball player when I was younger.”
hypebeast.com

Nicholas Daley SS23 Honors the Caribbean Experience via Family Folklore

In order to understand Nicholas Daley‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, you must first acquaint yourself with actor, singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte. An exemplar for Caribbean success, the Jamaican multi-hyphenate is arguably most famous for his record-breaking album, Calypso, but it was actually a generational connection to the visionary that set the designer’s inspired range in motion.
hypebeast.com

Sergio Tacchini Channels the Joy in Sport for FW22

Sergio Tacchini is expanding its sportswear-focused cadence with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering dually channels the brand’s rich Italian heritage while also incorporating revitalized design notes and garment styles. Inspired by the “gioia infinita nello sport,” which translates to “infinite joy in sport,” the collection consists of a range of its signature tracksuits alongside jackets, t-shirts and more. In usual Tacchini fashion, tracksuits remain a focal collection piece with the Dallas, Young Line, Orion, Damarindo, Ghibli and Mosaic tracksuits. Bringing the brand classics to life are a few updated details like caramel-colored velour and 90s-inspired multicolored crinkle nylon fabrications.
hypebeast.com

Glenn Martens' Diesel Showcases Denim Like You've Never Seen It Before

Glenn Martens has saved Diesel, taking it from the highstreets to the high-end thanks to an injection of savoir-faire and pop-cultural tap-ins. For example, the 1DR bag has been tightly gripped by the glitterati for a number of seasons now, while last season’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation made a case for editorial denim, taking the humble material to new heights. In turn, Diesel ranked as the ninth hottest brand in the world for Q2 2022, in part thanks to it being worn by the likes of Julia Fox — who recieved a full rack of the brand’s Spring 2022 collection from Kanye West.
hypebeast.com

Stefan Cooke SS23 Makes a Case for Jorts, Sequins, Trompe-L'œil and Frills

Season after season, Central Saint Martins‘ alumni Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt are one of the most anticipated designers to present at London Fashion Week. Their eponymous brand — Stefan Cooke — was brought up in Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East, and was soon lauded as a brand to watch, notably following it becoming a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2019. Since, collections have become more nuanced and highly-revered by the fashion week glitterati, celebrating Stefan Cooke for its schoolboy-ish themes and reflection of traditional menswear tropes. Ahead of its show for London Fashion Week, Hypebeast spoke to the duo who, at the time, was eager for Raf Simons’ now-axed debut: “We definitely feel positive about the LFW lineup in September, especially Raf Simons as his collections are predominantly menswear too. With strong designers adding weight to the lineup for LFW it will re-center London as the home of the avant-garde.”
hypebeast.com

Super Dakota Reflects on Modern Society in ‘Liquid Life’

A new group show presenting the work of Virgil Abloh, Christine Wang, Sin Wai Kin and more. Liquid Life is a new group exhibition at Super Dakota gallery in Brussels, Belgium. The show is inspired by Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauma’s 2005 essay of the same name, which equated contemporary culture to a “liquid modern” society “in which its members “change faster than it takes the ways of acting to consolidate into habits and routines. […] In short: liquid life is a precarious life, lived under conditions of constant uncertainty.”
hypebeast.com

Ralph Lauren Celebrates Its Origins With "Polo Originals" Curation

55 years in business, is reflecting on its stylistic impact for Fall 2022, with a curated assortment of menswear referencing its uniquely American roots. Dubbed “Polo Originals,” the offering lets its heritage speak for itself, honoring the brand’s penchant for spirited sportsmanship, British tailoring and timeless iconography through a bevy of staple ensembles.
