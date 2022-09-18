Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years
CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
WTVCFOX
Cliff fall in Maine kills woman from Calhoun, Georgia Monday
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A woman from Calhoun, Georgia was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said. 54-year-old Ramona Gowens was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way, police said. Her sister and a nearby...
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
WTVCFOX
"A growth opportunity:" Chattanooga advocates hope to bridge gender gap for women in STEM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Even though there has been a rise in women that hold jobs in science, technology, engineering and math, many young women still face challenges when it comes to under-representation. Tuesday we spoke to women in STEM about how to encourage young girls to feel confident enough...
WTVCFOX
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
WTVCFOX
2 hurt after freightliner loses control on Dayton Mountain in Rhea County, THP says
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured when a freightliner lost control on Dayton Mountain Highway in Rhea County Monday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A 58-year-old man in a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling east down Dayton Mountain Highway when it turned over onto the driver's side while trying to turn a curve, THP says.
WTVCFOX
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
WTVCFOX
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
WTVCFOX
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
WTVCFOX
Which school buildings in Hamilton County need the most repair? Group aims to find out
We're out to answer a basic question about Hamilton County Schools: Which schools in the county have the most maintenance requests that haven't been addressed?. School officials, including former Hamilton County School Board Chair Tucker McClendon, have long pointed out there are many repairs needed across the district. McClendon, who...
WTVCFOX
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
WTVCFOX
Police offering hefty reward for help in Rhea County theft investigation of stolen safe
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help in a theft investigation in Rhea County involving a stolen safe, according to the Dayton Police Department. Both Dayton PD and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation. DPD says last...
WTVCFOX
"We found child footprints:" Dispatch audio reveals tragic search for child in Sale Creek
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — There are still questions after a child was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Sale Creek Friday. Newly obtained dispatch audio reveals the tragic search leading up to finding the child. Deputies for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the child's body...
WTVCFOX
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
WTVCFOX
Is the pandemic 'over?' Chattanooga residents, health experts weigh in on Biden's comment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In a 60 Minutes interview, President Joe Biden said 'the pandemic is over.'. While some in our viewing area agree, many residents and health care experts say we should still remain cautious as we head into flu season. At Access Pharmacy, dozens of Omicron boosters are...
WTVCFOX
Showering moms in love: Walker County woman throws baby showers for pregnant women in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What can you expect when you're expecting?. If you're a mom in Walker County, Kelly Allison says her friend of 15 years has you covered. "We can be the community for them. We can be the family," said Allison. Thanks to Amber Casteel, 40 expectant mothers...
WTVCFOX
Birchwood man charged with shooting Collegedale ex-officer's retired K9 with shotgun
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A man from Birchwood in Hamilton County faces animal cruelty charges after police say he shot a neighbor's dog with a shotgun. The neighbor in question is retired Collegedale Police officer, and the canine in question is a retired K9 officer. This incident happened last November,...
WTVCFOX
"It's tough:" Ooltewah bakery owner talks Hurricane Fiona devastation, family's escape
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Five years after Hurricane Maria devastated areas like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the countries are faced with another disaster: Hurricane Fiona. Now, we're hearing from people here in our area who have connections to the devastation. “Within five years is when you really start...
