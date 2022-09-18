ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years

CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Cliff fall in Maine kills woman from Calhoun, Georgia Monday

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A woman from Calhoun, Georgia was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said. 54-year-old Ramona Gowens was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way, police said. Her sister and a nearby...
CALHOUN, GA
WTVCFOX

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Chattanooga, TN
College Sports
Florence, AL
College Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
Football
Chattanooga, TN
Football
Florence, AL
Sports
WTVCFOX

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Phillips
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Chattanooga Mocs Football#Cruise#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Asun#Utc#Una
WTVCFOX

GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy