Read full article on original website
Related
Woman injured in shootout with state trooper in western NC
A North Carolina state trooper shot and injured a kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Burke County. The State Highway Patrol was called around 6:45 a.m. to reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke counties along I-40. Troopers found a truck pulled over near mile marker 114 with a woman in the bed.
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
WLTX.com
North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
1 charged with DWI in NC crash that killed man with pregnant fiancee
Joseph "Cole" Southern died after the wreck in which his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
While delivering school supplies to Edgecombe County, Gov. Cooper calls for more aid to districts in need
TARBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper delivered school supplies on Tuesday to Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro. Cooper told WRAL News that rural areas need more supplies in classrooms. He also said North Carolina has to do better for districts in need. With programs like its Spanish immersion classroom,...
Several NC teens hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at their middle school
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Several students at a North Carolina middle school were treated Friday at a local hospital after showing signs of being impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
publicradioeast.org
Summer drinking and boating campaigns take 139 boaters under the influence off the water in NC
North Carolina Wildlife officials say their summer campaigns to curb drunken boating led to more than 130 charges of boating under the influence in 2022. The "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive" campaigns took place over three of the busiest summer holiday weekends – Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day Weekends.
How much does North Carolina spend for every prisoner behind bars?
The study says the money spent by the states’ corrections departments mostly goes toward prison operations and the salaries of correctional officers, with some states also paying for rehabilitation programs, drug treatment or juvenile justice plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
rrspin.com
RR woman arrested, charged after Weldon stop
A Roanoke Rapids woman was arrested Saturday morning after a Weldon police officer recognized her as a non-licensed driver. Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said Corporal S. McKimmey made the stop around 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 1800 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. He noticed a woman identified as Clara Ann Joyner, 31, leaving from a business in the 1600 block.
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Convicted felon from NC sentenced to more than 19 years following 2018 bank robbery
A convicted felon from North Carolina has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after being found guilty in a 2018 bank robbery in Virginia Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina
DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
Storm Watch: Will Hurricane Fiona Impact NC Coast?
As you know, we are in the middle of Hurricane Season, and right now, you are probably wondering if we need to stock up and prepare for a big storm this week. No worries, we got you covered on that tip! Hurricane Fiona is the latest storm that we are looking out for. It was […]
Outrage over Chemours' plans to expand production after widespread chemical pollution in NC drinking water
Chemours is planning to expand production at their Fayetteville Works chemical plant, despite continued contamination issues in North Carolina drinking water from the facility's chemical pollution. Public meetings about the expansion are taking place Tuesday in Bladen County and Wednesday in Brunswick County. Many community and environmental groups say they...
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
Seven North Carolina college campuses have secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
Big brother invasion of privacy or pro-active policing? That’s the question after a new report revealed seven North Carolina universities use or have used powerful social media-monitoring programs to keep an eye on everything from campus protests to student well-being to drugs. WRAL Investigates has tracked the use of...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, GA. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0