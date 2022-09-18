ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

WRAL News

Woman injured in shootout with state trooper in western NC

A North Carolina state trooper shot and injured a kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Burke County. The State Highway Patrol was called around 6:45 a.m. to reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke counties along I-40. Troopers found a truck pulled over near mile marker 114 with a woman in the bed.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
rrspin.com

RR woman arrested, charged after Weldon stop

A Roanoke Rapids woman was arrested Saturday morning after a Weldon police officer recognized her as a non-licensed driver. Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said Corporal S. McKimmey made the stop around 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 1800 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. He noticed a woman identified as Clara Ann Joyner, 31, leaving from a business in the 1600 block.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
WDBO

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
WRAL News

Outrage over Chemours' plans to expand production after widespread chemical pollution in NC drinking water

Chemours is planning to expand production at their Fayetteville Works chemical plant, despite continued contamination issues in North Carolina drinking water from the facility's chemical pollution. Public meetings about the expansion are taking place Tuesday in Bladen County and Wednesday in Brunswick County. Many community and environmental groups say they...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia

MACON, GA. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
MACON, GA
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Comments / 0

