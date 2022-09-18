MIAMI -- When the Cubs added Wade Miley last November, the major sentiment was that the southpaw would bolster the rotation in a big way to help Chicago compete. Instead, Miley suffered through a season of injuries -- Monday’s 10-3 loss to the Marlins at loanDepot park marked just his seventh start of the season and his third since coming off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 6 -- and the Cubs have long been assured of their second consecutive losing season. The last time Chicago had a losing record during back-to-back seasons was when it finished below .500 for five years in a row from 2010-14.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO