Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
MLB
Lat strain brings Rogers' season to a close
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has been shut down from throwing due to a Grade 1 lat strain, ending his 2022 season. Rogers, who exited Saturday’s start against the Nationals after 32 pitches due to left lat discomfort, underwent an MRI that revealed the severity of his injury. With the season coming to a close on Oct. 5, time wasn’t on his side.
MLB
Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more
After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
MLB
Suarez still learning to navigate middle innings
ANAHEIM -- Lefty José Suarez has enjoyed a solid season and has been one of the Angels’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation in mid-June, but he’s had trouble getting through opposing lineups a third time. That was again the case on Monday afternoon against the...
MLB
Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It's a good thing he didn't
Jason Delay had made peace with the decision. His career was stalled out. His bats collected dust. He had a roster spot, but at that point, it was more theoretically than actively. His patience had worn thin, and he knew his time could best be spent elsewhere. “I was fully...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Key for Braves down the stretch? Getting 'dangerous' trio going
ATLANTA -- This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title. Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling...
MLB
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
MLB
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
MLB
Dodgers beat Giants for 15th time in historic road win
SAN FRANCISCO -- If April showers bring May flowers, then what do September showers bring?. For Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl, Sunday's on-and-off precipitation brought a different kind of downpour. After earning his first career save in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Giants, the southpaw was showered with beer, ketchup, milk and "a bunch of other stuff" in the visitors' clubhouse.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Miley's Miami struggles another bump in a difficult year
MIAMI -- When the Cubs added Wade Miley last November, the major sentiment was that the southpaw would bolster the rotation in a big way to help Chicago compete. Instead, Miley suffered through a season of injuries -- Monday’s 10-3 loss to the Marlins at loanDepot park marked just his seventh start of the season and his third since coming off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 6 -- and the Cubs have long been assured of their second consecutive losing season. The last time Chicago had a losing record during back-to-back seasons was when it finished below .500 for five years in a row from 2010-14.
MLB
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
MLB
'I love to watch him hit': Meneses (4-for-4) continues to impress
ATLANTA -- Fans have warmed up to the flashy and stylish youngsters, like CJ Abrams, who are beginning to take over the league, but there is still a profound love for a rookie like Joey Meneses, who is taking a silent but productive old-school approach to his first season. "Everyone...
MLB
'Nothing clicked right for us': O's shut out by Tigers
BALTIMORE -- The way Monday night was shaping up, the Orioles may accept that they avoided history, but the way it finished was a brutal blow all the same. The O’s opened a crucial homestand at Camden Yards against the Tigers with a deflating loss, no-hit by left-hander Tyler Alexander through six innings and then ultimately shut out, 11-0, by a team with the worst scoring offense in the Majors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
MLB
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
MLB
Estrada adds game-winning HR to breakout season
DENVER -- Thairo Estrada arrived at Spring Training looking to compete for a utility role with the Giants. He’s now poised to end the 2022 campaign as the club’s most valuable position player. Estrada added yet another highlight to his breakout season by crushing a three-run home run...
MLB
Santana talks the talk, then walks the walk
ANAHEIM -- Early on Monday morning at Angel Stadium, well before a dominant 9-1 victory cleared away the intangibly frustrating haze of a three-game losing streak in the Mariners’ clubhouse, Carlos Santana spoke up. Health concerns have mounted for the Mariners, with the postseason nearing and their top three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
How Pujols is crushing his way to 700
How has Albert Pujols gotten here, to the verge of 700 home runs?. How has he gone on this incredible home run surge -- 12 home runs since Aug. 10 -- to get to 698 in the final weeks of his final season?. How has the Cardinals legend started hitting...
MLB
Kelly continues to be bedeviled by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- No one has faced the National League West champion Dodgers more than Merrill Kelly this season. And no team has derailed the D-backs right-hander’s great 2022 campaign more than Los Angeles. Taking on the Dodgers for the fifth time this year, Merrill Kelly was tagged for...
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Mets postseason FAQ
Even though the Mets have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016, they are not yet at the point when they can begin making decisions with an eye toward the postseason. That’s because the Mets still have their sights on the NL East crown, which could come down to the final days of the season. Until they either win or lose the division, the Mets will continue their quest to win as many games as possible.
MLB
Breaking down World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, we check in with our Power Rankings. As always, we compare how these teams rank and then compare them to their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a peek!
Comments / 0