click orlando
Osceola County residents donate items for Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – While thousands remain without power in Puerto Rico, residents in Central Florida are getting results for those in need after Hurricane Fiona. On Wednesday, a donation drive took place at the Iglesia de Dios on Flamboyan Street in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L...
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
click orlando
Garage fire damages Winter Park home, crews say
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A large fire damaged part of a Winter Park home on Tuesday, according to the fire-rescue department. Firefighters responded to the home on Chapman Circle around 4:15 p.m. and said large flames were coming from the garage. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
click orlando
1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
click orlando
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011
ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Channel 9 aired a special about the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who’s been missing since 2011, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case. Parker’s family is hoping the money will finally lead to...
fox35orlando.com
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security: 'Stuff like this should not be happening'
Orlando, Fla. - Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district. Attia said he was checking...
click orlando
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
click orlando
Kissimmee church hosts Hurricane Fiona relief drive for Puerto Rico
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A relief drive at a Kissimmee church on Wednesday will collect items to send to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona left the island without power. Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sunday and the island’s power company said it would take days to restore the power.
WSVN-TV
Orlando community mourns child found dead after rowing team’s boat capsizes following lightning strike
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida community is mourning the loss of a child who was killed after, officials said, a boat with five members of a rowing team capsized following a lightning strike, sending another rower to the hospital. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil...
click orlando
Former inmates, some life-long addicts, stay sober for the first time in their adult life
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The many faces of 59-year-old Billy Doran are posted on the Volusia County Jail’s website – the mugshots of his many arrests over the years, mostly for theft, mostly related to drugs. He’s been arrested as many as 60 times in Volusia County and sent to prison seven times.
click orlando
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
click orlando
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando receives 3,000-pound kibble donation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will receive a donation of 3,000 pounds of kibble on Wednesday to feed those furry friends in need. The donation comes from Canidae, a pet food company that’s been on the market for 25 years. It’s celebrating the nationwide expansion of its new Kibble Refill Stations. In Orlando, there are three brand-new stations in Petco locations.
Driver, student taken to hospital after car slams into school bus in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A driver needed to be rescued after they were trapped inside their car after running into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. Officials said the crash happened at around 7:11 a.m. on West International Speedway Boulevard, near Fire Tower Road. The school...
click orlando
Nothing found during search at AdventHealth in Orlando after bomb threat
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department searched AdventHealth on Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made through the agency’s call center. North Patrol officers responded to 601 East Rollins St. at 9:04 p.m. after a threat was made to AdventHealth, according to a statement.
click orlando
‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents from the Ashlin Park community in Windermere said the school traffic near there homes is a safety hazard and they are fed up. Some residents said they have even received backlash just for telling drivers to respect their neighborhood. Giselle Zavala is the HOA...
click orlando
Homeowners Association president faces additional charges for hidden camera in Flagler condo, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Homeowners Association president of the Las Brisas Condo Association in the Matanzas Shores community accused of hiding a camera in the master bedroom of a condo faces additional charges of video voyeurism after a third victim was identified, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
