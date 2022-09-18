ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Florida Accidents
Oviedo, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Oviedo, FL
click orlando

Garage fire damages Winter Park home, crews say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A large fire damaged part of a Winter Park home on Tuesday, according to the fire-rescue department. Firefighters responded to the home on Chapman Circle around 4:15 p.m. and said large flames were coming from the garage. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
PINE HILLS, FL
click orlando

Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee church hosts Hurricane Fiona relief drive for Puerto Rico

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A relief drive at a Kissimmee church on Wednesday will collect items to send to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona left the island without power. Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sunday and the island’s power company said it would take days to restore the power.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando receives 3,000-pound kibble donation

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will receive a donation of 3,000 pounds of kibble on Wednesday to feed those furry friends in need. The donation comes from Canidae, a pet food company that’s been on the market for 25 years. It’s celebrating the nationwide expansion of its new Kibble Refill Stations. In Orlando, there are three brand-new stations in Petco locations.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Nothing found during search at AdventHealth in Orlando after bomb threat

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department searched AdventHealth on Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made through the agency’s call center. North Patrol officers responded to 601 East Rollins St. at 9:04 p.m. after a threat was made to AdventHealth, according to a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
getnews.info

New Vet Service Launching in Winter Garden, FL that Gives You 24/7 Access to Vets

New 24-hour service launching in Winter Garden, FL that pet owners will love. Other vet services have strict hours and long waiting times which is a very big inconvenience. Which is why this new service gives you access to vet doctors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can simply reach out and make an appointment with any other qualified Veterinary at any time you may need one, even if it’s 2 a.m. in the morning. Other veterinary offices are doing a disservice by closing early or not being open during the weekends. This is new service is completely remote and done right in the comfort of your home. If certain blood samples need to be taken, then an appointment to physically come in will be made or you may call a mobile vet which is much less expensive than taking your dog or cat in.
WINTER GARDEN, FL

