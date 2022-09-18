GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO