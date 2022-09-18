Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Henry man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
TISKILWA – A man from Henry is dead after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Bureau County. Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said that around 2:25 PM they were called to the 1900 E. St. two miles south of Tiskilwa. A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while traveling south on 1900 E St. The driver, and single occupant, a 65 year old male was later pronounced deceased at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center. The name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner’s Office.
aledotimesrecord.com
Five shots heard near South and Academy streets early Sunday morning
GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.
KWQC
Crews responded to car fire on I-74 in Bettendorf Tuesday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews in Bettendorf responded to a car on Fire on I-74 Tuesday. Bettendorf police and fire departments responded Tuesday around 2:50 p.m. to a car on fire at the top of the on-ramp to I-74 from Grant Street. According to police, the car was overheating and...
KWQC
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman on probation for shooting a man in the emergency room of a local hospital is back behind bars after police say she led police on a chase Monday night. G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
KWQC
Muscatine police investigate child death at park
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine police and fire departments responded around 6 p.m. Friday to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a 2-year-old child who was unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a media release. According to police, CPR was in progress as...
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report that 30-year-old Thomas J. Neofcour of Bradford was stopped for cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle on September 16, 2022, just after midnight at IL40 – US30 in Rock Falls. Neofcour was arrested for two Henry County failure to appear warrants for Delivery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said. The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officer said...
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
starvedrock.media
Coroner Releases Name Of Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Wreck Near Tiskilwa
The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Bureau County has been identified. The coroner says it was 65-year-old Daniel Comer of Henry who died from injuries sustained in a wreck a couple of miles south of Tiskilwa. Comer crashed his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on 1900 E. Street. Nobody else was involved in the wreck.
kciiradio.com
Burlington Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Louisa County
Sunday morning, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a kidnapping involving an armed and dangerous suspect. It was determined that at approximately 5:40a.m. 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee of Burlington had kidnapped a female subject and fled the city. Just before 7a.m. Louisa County Dispatch received a 911 call that a 28-year-old female had been shot and ran to a residence on Lake Road in the 9000 grid of County Road X61. The victim told officers that she was shot attempting to escape from Chamblee. She was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for a single gunshot wound and is expected to recover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Man charged with stealing ATM machine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Monday after police say he stole a truck from an Eldridge business and an ATM machine in Davenport in June. Cortez K. Jefferson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief, both Class C felonies punishable by 10 years in prison.
KWQC
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the...
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested after assaults, robberies
One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Monday. Rock Falls Police were called to meet with a person at 10th Street and 11th Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., who reported they had been assaulted and their phone was taken. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and learned […]
rigov.org
For Immediate Release
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:58 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived they located a 17 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest....
17-year-old shot, killed in Rock Island Sunday night
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 17-year-old died Sunday night after being shot in the chest near the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A release says officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:58 p.m. to a call of a person with a gunshot wound. Once at the scene, officers located the 17-year-old male.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old found with gun in Moline
On Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 11:39 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, for a 911 caller who reported the sound of a gunshot. Moline Police arrived and found a residence in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had...
Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
KWQC
Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot multiple times at a woman, striking her in the back. Terry Markey Miller, 19, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
Comments / 0