Kansas City police investigating after woman shot to death Tuesday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Monday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Cypress Avenue.
KCPD attempting to locate teen not seen in nearly two weeks
Police said Jayonna Brown was last seen on September 9 at 6 p.m. near 113th Street and Lewis Avenue.
KMBC.com
KCPD body cam video shows 2 officers helping women trapped on balcony during August fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released body camera video Tuesday of two police officers coming to the aid of two women trapped on a balcony when an apartment building caught fire last month. Police said South Patrol officers Scott Summers and Dustin Dykstra were on...
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman at Shawnee apartment
Doniel Sublett Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in Johnson County for the deadly shooting of a woman at a Shawnee apartment complex.
1 dead in fatal hit-and-run multi-vehicle crash Monday night in KCMO
One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision Monday night on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
Motorcyclist ejected, critically injured in Kansas City crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being ejected in a crash on The Paseo in Kansas City late Monday night.
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
KCTV 5
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
KMBC.com
Driver runs from scene after passenger dies in three-vehicle collision
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says a driver fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on Monday night. The three-vehicle crash at St. John and Oakley Ave. happened just before 10 p.m. Accident investigators were notified of the hit-and-run death and responded to...
KCTV 5
4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) -- Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of 40 Highway and Adams Dairy Road. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point. Also unknown is what led...
Shawnee police investigating homicide after woman shot, killed Sunday
Shawnee police are investigating a shooting death just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Flint.
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway in Kansas City
One person is dead following a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway near 85th Street in Kansas City Monday night.
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
KMBC.com
Interstate 70 back open hours after construction truck hits sign
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Interstate 70 Eastbound is back open in Kansas City, Kansas, after a construction truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The collision happened near James Street at 3:41 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said eastbound lanes of I-70 near James Street were to be...
Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
