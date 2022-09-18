ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Brad White Talks Kentucky's First Shutout Since 2009 After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGMS1_0i00feYq00

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media after the No. 9 Wildcats defeated Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was the first shutout for a Kentucky defense since 2009. It also marked Kentucky’s first shutout at home since holding Vanderbilt to no points on Nov. 16, 1996.

"If you can keep them off the scoreboard, that's a good day," White said. "Really proud of the guys, they were locked in from the beginning, but we've gotta move onto the next one."

White talked about the emergence of young players like Alex Afari Jr, what working alongside head coach Mark Stoops has been like and more. The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football's 2023 Schedule Unveiled

Despite the 2022 regular season being just one quarter of the way through completion, the Southeastern Conference is rolling with the decision to announce next year's schedule in late September.  Kentucky will play seven games at home in Lexington and five on the road, spanning from Louisville ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad White
Person
Mark Stoops
Wildcats Today

SEC Releases 2022-23 MBB Television Schedule

The Southeastern Conference has released times and airing locations for every conference basketball game for the 2022-23 season.  Here's where you'll be able to watch all 18 of Kentucky's SEC matchups this season, as well as what time (EST) they will air:  DEC. 28: Kentucky @ Missouri, 7 ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youngstown State#Recruiting#Sports Illustrated
usalaxmagazine.com

Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State

Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops

Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
HERMITAGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
336
Followers
225
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy