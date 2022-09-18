Hempstead police: Man struck and injured officers during traffic stop

Police in Hempstead arrested a man who they say struck and injured two officers during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Hempstead police say 26-year-old Kesahv Mahadeo was parked in his car when officers approached him.

That's when they say he drove away.

Then, police say when he was stopped at the intersection of Front and High streets, he struck an officer's vehicle.

According to police, the car later became disabled at the intersection of Front and Liberty streets and Mahadeo was arrested.

They say they found crack inside his car.

Mahadeo is charged with two counts of assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is set to be arraigned at First District Court on Sunday.