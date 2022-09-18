ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Hempstead police: Man struck and injured officers during traffic stop

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126wqP_0i00fR2H00

Police in Hempstead arrested a man who they say struck and injured two officers during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Hempstead police say 26-year-old Kesahv Mahadeo was parked in his car when officers approached him.

That's when they say he drove away.

Then, police say when he was stopped at the intersection of Front and High streets, he struck an officer's vehicle.

According to police, the car later became disabled at the intersection of Front and Liberty streets and Mahadeo was arrested.

They say they found crack inside his car.

Mahadeo is charged with two counts of assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is set to be arraigned at First District Court on Sunday.

Comments / 2

Related
longisland.com

Hempstead Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Striking NCPD Cruiser

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for an Assault that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:18 am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers while on patrol observed a 2008 Nissan parked on Newman Court. The vehicle had heavily tinted windows and officers could see the interior light was on.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
NBC Connecticut

Several People Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Trumbull Mall: Police

Several people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Trumbull Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officials said they were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 4 p.m. to investigate a dispute. Responding officers learned that a fight had occurred and several people were arrested as a...
TRUMBULL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Front And Liberty#First District Court
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
ROSLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Man Arraigned For Allegedly Fatally Shooting Girlfriend In Penthouse Apartment In Mineola

A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death in her apartment complex. Mark Small, age 55, of Elmont, was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death which took place in Mineola on Saturday, July 30, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
MINEOLA, NY
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy