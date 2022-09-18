Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
sfstandard.com
Celebrate ‘Crosstober’: A Great Month to Walk Across San Francisco on the Crosstown Trail
Since its debut in 2019, the Crosstown Trail has connected people to the city and each other by opening their eyes to new trails, parks, stairways, gardens, and entire neighborhoods. The multi-use trail runs from Candlestick Point in the southeast corner of the city to Lands End in the northwest—or...
sfstandard.com
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
sfstandard.com
SF Restaurants Abacá and San Ho Won Make New York Times Top 50 of 2022
The New York Times included two San Francisco restaurants, Abacá and San Ho Won, in its 50 Favorite Restaurants of 2022 list. Though the roundup recognized grande dame institutions that have been around for decades—like Brennan’s in New Orleans and Anajak Thai in Los Angeles—the two SF picks are among the newer eateries included in the ranking. Both opened in 2021.
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
Dreamforce attendees asked for S.F. restaurant recs, residents answered
Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations...
3 SF homes get $10M price cut in more signs of a cooling Bay Area housing market
Is a $10 million-plus price cut becoming a Pac Heights trend?
Gap makes mass layoffs in San Francisco, New York and Asia
Global clothing titan Gap is laying off 500 employees, the company confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
sfstandard.com
Chef Martin Yan’s Recommendations for What to Eat and Where to Shop in Chinatown
Martin Yan said the secret to his trim physique is eating lots of vegetables and soup—but on a recent tour of San Francisco’s Chinatown, the famous chef pointed out many places to buy dim sum, barbecued pork and stir-fried ice cream. To be fair, he also had tips...
24 Hours In SF’s Outer Sunset District: Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore
The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base
An American Airlines plane in flight. The company recently announced the closure of its flight attendant base in San Francisco.American Airlines. Roughly 400 flight attendants at American Airlines are being displaced after the company announced a plan to close its San Francisco base.
hoodline.com
San Jose's BBQ in the Glen competition and festival returns this weekend
An annual barbecue competition and food festival that started in 2016 is coming back for its fifth year this weekend, after taking two years off during the pandemic. BBQ in the Glen is happening Saturday, September 24 in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, in the Bank of America parking lot (1245 Lincoln Ave.).
How the SF Bay Area's recent rains will impact the rest of wildfire season
The rain will stall the start of peak wildfire season in the SF Bay Area, but how long that delay lasts depends on what happens next.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
