ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
sfstandard.com

Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Restaurants Abacá and San Ho Won Make New York Times Top 50 of 2022

The New York Times included two San Francisco restaurants, Abacá and San Ho Won, in its 50 Favorite Restaurants of 2022 list. Though the roundup recognized grande dame institutions that have been around for decades—like Brennan’s in New Orleans and Anajak Thai in Los Angeles—the two SF picks are among the newer eateries included in the ranking. Both opened in 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Goldsworthy
San Francisco Examiner

Dreamforce attendees asked for S.F. restaurant recs, residents answered

Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Even Hotels#W Hotels#Dog#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Hotel Nikko San Francisco#Pet Terrace#Nikko
Secret SF

24 Hours In SF’s Outer Sunset District: Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore

The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
hoodline.com

San Jose's BBQ in the Glen competition and festival returns this weekend

An annual barbecue competition and food festival that started in 2016 is coming back for its fifth year this weekend, after taking two years off during the pandemic. BBQ in the Glen is happening Saturday, September 24 in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, in the Bank of America parking lot (1245 Lincoln Ave.).
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy