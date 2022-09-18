Man shot by LVMPD officer in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot by an LVMPD officer in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday night, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers noticed a suspicious person near Serene Avenue and Haven Street, police said.

When the officers tried to stop the man, he pulled a gun out and the officers began to fire at the suspect and shot him.

According to police, the suspect, 37-year-old Steven Trovato, was transported to a local hospital to receive medical attention.

(KLAS)

(KLAS)

No other officers or citizens were injured during the incident, police stated. This is the ninth officer-involved shooting of 2022.

Trovato is facing several charges, including assaulting a protected person with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.