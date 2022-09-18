Man shot by LVMPD officer in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot by an LVMPD officer in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday night, according to police.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers noticed a suspicious person near Serene Avenue and Haven Street, police said.
When the officers tried to stop the man, he pulled a gun out and the officers began to fire at the suspect and shot him.
According to police, the suspect, 37-year-old Steven Trovato, was transported to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
No other officers or citizens were injured during the incident, police stated. This is the ninth officer-involved shooting of 2022.
Trovato is facing several charges, including assaulting a protected person with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a firearm.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0