Read full article on original website
Related
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
mmanews.com
Nick Maximov: ‘Little Bitch’ Chris Curtis Snitched On Team Diaz
The budding beef between Nick Maximov and Chris Curtis almost boiled over during the buildup to UFC 279. While primarily known for being a training partner to Nick and Nate Diaz and being the reason someone from Full Send got smacked, Maximov has been working hard at building his own career path within the UFC, going 2-1 in the promotion thus far. He is looking to bounce back from his first career loss when he takes on Jacob Malkoun in October.
UFC・
mmanews.com
Paulo Costa In Awe Of Streetfighting “Beast” After Viral Video
There is a man terrorizing streets with his hands, and Paulo Costa wants some answers. As entertaining as he may be in the Octagon, Costa has been building a potentially more entertaining persona with the hilarious posts and constant trolling he has been doing on social media. Whether it be his fellow fighters, or himself, the Brazilian middleweight contender always has something interesting to say or share, causing people to speculate if he is really the one behind the posts.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Reveals Perk He Was Given As WCW World Champion
When Booker T. became WCW champion in 2000, the organization also sought to reward him off-camera. As the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion recalled on a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, WCW sought to incentivize him with his own locker room -– but the wrestling star had his own idea for a reward.
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
Swerve Strickland on All Out match with The Acclaimed: ‘Nobody saw it coming’
Labor Day weekend was a crazy one for the pro wrestling industry, with a pair of big time events and a number of highly regarded matches. Swerve Strickland knows that all too well, because he was in one of them that stole the show. Strickland and partner Keith Lee, known collectively as Swerve In Our Glory, entered and left All Out as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. But before they were finished, they helped elevate their opponents, The Acclaimed, to a level if popularity, and yes, acclaim, that they had yet to reach in their AEW careers. As Strickland told host...
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Crawford On Spence: “This Is The Fight Where It Leaves No Doubt Whatsoever About Crawford And His Skills"
Terence Crawford has done his best to navigate his career through a sea of dubious voices and perpetual chastisement. At the age of 34, Crawford boastfully walks through his palatial estate with countless world titles littered in every room. While proud of his achievements, Crawford’s resume has been closely observed...
Comments / 0