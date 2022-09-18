ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, WV

Firefighters spend 9 hours battling Roane County fire

By Rob Macko
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: (September 18, 6:45 p.m.) – Firefighters spent about nine hours at the scene of the fire.

The last fire crews didn’t leave until about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lt. Cecil Woods of the Newton Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started in the basement of a two-story log house on a large commercial farm.

He said there were around 50 firefighters from eight departments.

Woods said the family was outside when the fire started, and everyone was okay.

He said one of the big challenges was the house is more than a half mile away from the road. Tanker trucks had to haul in water to fight this fire.

Woods said the fire was so hot that two vehicles and some storage sheds 30 yards away caught fire. He said they had to move their fire trucks back, so they didn’t ignite.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Eight fire departments are battling a big residential fire in Roane County, West Virginia.

The call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Clay Road in the Looneyville area.

Dispatchers said all of the county’s fire departments, two from Clay County and one from Kanawha County are on scene.

Everyone got out of the house safely and there were no injuries.

Emergency medical crews are also there.

Dispatchers are asking people to use caution while traveling along Route 36 near Vineyard Ridge.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

