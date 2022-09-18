ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators struggle but generate fourth-quarter rally to slip past USF

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Florida had hoped that a matchup against a clearly overmatched opponent in USF would be just what the Gators needed to take away the bitter taste of last week’s loss to Kentucky . Instead, UF found itself in a dogfight throughout before pulling out a hard-fought 31-28 win Saturday night.

USF kicker Spencer Shrader’s 48-yard field goal missed its mark with 23 seconds left preserving the win.

Florida tailback Trevor Etienne scored on a 3-yard run with 5:05 left in what would be the go-ahead touchdown.

“It’s always good to win,” coach Billy Napier. “I’m proud of the team in the fight that they showed. This is a group that has shown that it will stick together. I’m thankful to win.

“We have a lot of work to do and it’s very obvious and credit our team for sticking together.”

The Bulls rushed for a season-high 288 yards as tailback Brian Battie and quarterback Gerry Bohanon ran for at least 100 yards apiece.

Napier credits some different schemes that USF threw at the Gators but felt his team made good plays for the most part.

“We had good calls, but it’s more about execution.,” Napier said. “I’m pretty confident when we watch the tape we’re going to see one player not doing what they’re supposed to do. I thought we addressed those things at halftime and it was great to see.”

Early on, it was a return to basics for No. 18 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC), which leaned into a balanced ground game to turn an early 7-3 first-quarter deficit into a 24-13 advantage. But issues that plagued the Gators in their loss to the Wildcats presented themselves again in the second half.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson looked calm and in control of UF’s offense throughout much of the first half, but the sophomore tossed his third interception of the season at the start of the third quarter. USF (1-2, 0-0 AAC) converted the mistake into a 6-yard touchdown by Bohanon to cut the deficit to 24-21.

After forcing the Gators to punt, the Bulls went ahead 28-24 with 11:14 left when Michel Dukes scored from 1 yard out.

Richardson’s problems continued as he completed just one of his next five pass attempts, overthrowing several receivers in the process. He would throw his second interception of the night when USF cornerback Aarmaris Brown picked off his pass in the end zone, squashing a potential go-ahead score with 7:50 left in the fourth.

“[It’s a] simple play that’s got to be executed better. It’s part of Anthony’s growth as a player,” said Napier.

Richardson talked with his coach after the play.

“He said it was a good read but he didn’t like the throw and I didn’t like the throw so we talked about why it happened and understand it and just try to move on,” Richardson said.

Montrell Johnson Jr., Nay’Quan Wright and Etienne rushed for combined 196 yards.

It was an uneven performance for Florida’s defense, which spent much of the game struggling to contain a potent USF ground game. The Bulls took advantage of the spacious running room to account for 178 yards, including seven runs of 10 or more yards.

One bright side was UF cornerback Jalen Kimber, who plucked Bohanon’s pass out of the air and return it 39 yards for a touchdown with under four minutes in the first half that seemed to flip the script for the Gators.

UF defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson would pick off Bohanon’s pass deep in USF territory with 6:51 left. The takeaway set up Etienne’s score.

Richardson started out completing 8 of his first 10 passes but was 2 of 8 the rest of the way. He has 4 interceptions and still hasn’t thrown a touchdown since the Gators’ regular-season finale against Florida State on Nov. 27, 2021.

“That falls on me because I’m not giving our guys a chance to get the ball,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Jamie Louie Adams Jr.

Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
BUSHNELL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
floridaing.com

10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL

The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
LAKE MARY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
torquenews.com

Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?

Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Gators#American Football#College Football#Uf#Sec
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

New Kissimmee Postmaster Named

Frank Stallworth has come a long way from a casual carrier in Central Islip, New York, to Kissimmee Postmaster. His career began in 1987, and he traveled South to Maryland, North Carolina, and finally Florida as he climbed the postal ladder, becoming a clerk, supervisor, and manager before his latest appointment as postmaster.
KISSIMMEE, FL
flaglerlive.com

Huey Magoo’s Opens on Nova Road in Ormond Beach

Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Ormond Beach today. This is the second Huey Magoo’s in the area for owner Buck Harris. Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is located at 222 N. Nova...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

More than 100 golf carts gather for MAGA Club rally in The Villages

The Villages MAGA Club held a golf cart rally Sunday afternoon. The club, which has split from Villagers for Trump, offered some familiar themes as members showed their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. More than 100 golf carts gathered for the event which traveled from...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy