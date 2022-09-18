Gators struggle but generate fourth-quarter rally to slip past USF

Florida had hoped that a matchup against a clearly overmatched opponent in USF would be just what the Gators needed to take away the bitter taste of last week’s loss to Kentucky . Instead, UF found itself in a dogfight throughout before pulling out a hard-fought 31-28 win Saturday night.

USF kicker Spencer Shrader’s 48-yard field goal missed its mark with 23 seconds left preserving the win.

Florida tailback Trevor Etienne scored on a 3-yard run with 5:05 left in what would be the go-ahead touchdown.

“It’s always good to win,” coach Billy Napier. “I’m proud of the team in the fight that they showed. This is a group that has shown that it will stick together. I’m thankful to win.

“We have a lot of work to do and it’s very obvious and credit our team for sticking together.”

The Bulls rushed for a season-high 288 yards as tailback Brian Battie and quarterback Gerry Bohanon ran for at least 100 yards apiece.

Napier credits some different schemes that USF threw at the Gators but felt his team made good plays for the most part.

“We had good calls, but it’s more about execution.,” Napier said. “I’m pretty confident when we watch the tape we’re going to see one player not doing what they’re supposed to do. I thought we addressed those things at halftime and it was great to see.”

Early on, it was a return to basics for No. 18 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC), which leaned into a balanced ground game to turn an early 7-3 first-quarter deficit into a 24-13 advantage. But issues that plagued the Gators in their loss to the Wildcats presented themselves again in the second half.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson looked calm and in control of UF’s offense throughout much of the first half, but the sophomore tossed his third interception of the season at the start of the third quarter. USF (1-2, 0-0 AAC) converted the mistake into a 6-yard touchdown by Bohanon to cut the deficit to 24-21.

After forcing the Gators to punt, the Bulls went ahead 28-24 with 11:14 left when Michel Dukes scored from 1 yard out.

Richardson’s problems continued as he completed just one of his next five pass attempts, overthrowing several receivers in the process. He would throw his second interception of the night when USF cornerback Aarmaris Brown picked off his pass in the end zone, squashing a potential go-ahead score with 7:50 left in the fourth.

“[It’s a] simple play that’s got to be executed better. It’s part of Anthony’s growth as a player,” said Napier.

Richardson talked with his coach after the play.

“He said it was a good read but he didn’t like the throw and I didn’t like the throw so we talked about why it happened and understand it and just try to move on,” Richardson said.

Montrell Johnson Jr., Nay’Quan Wright and Etienne rushed for combined 196 yards.

It was an uneven performance for Florida’s defense, which spent much of the game struggling to contain a potent USF ground game. The Bulls took advantage of the spacious running room to account for 178 yards, including seven runs of 10 or more yards.

One bright side was UF cornerback Jalen Kimber, who plucked Bohanon’s pass out of the air and return it 39 yards for a touchdown with under four minutes in the first half that seemed to flip the script for the Gators.

UF defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson would pick off Bohanon’s pass deep in USF territory with 6:51 left. The takeaway set up Etienne’s score.

Richardson started out completing 8 of his first 10 passes but was 2 of 8 the rest of the way. He has 4 interceptions and still hasn’t thrown a touchdown since the Gators’ regular-season finale against Florida State on Nov. 27, 2021.

“That falls on me because I’m not giving our guys a chance to get the ball,” he said.