ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

No. 8 Oklahoma St. mauls Ark.-Pine Bluff, 63-7

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJkZP_0i00d7do00

Spencer Sanders ignited No. 8 Oklahoma State with four early touchdown passes Saturday in a 63-7 rout of visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Stillwater, Okla.

Sanders finished 13 of 16 for 242 yards before giving way to Gunnar Gundy, who threw two more scoring strikes as the Cowboys (3-0) outgained the Golden Lions (2-1) by a 538-230 margin.

Oklahoma State held the ball for only 22:25, but it hardly mattered as the team used quick strikes on offense and a pair of special teams scores to remain unbeaten on the young season.

Braydon Johnson caught four balls for 86 yards and two TDs for the hosts, while Ollie Gordon led the rushing attack with 65 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.

Pine Bluff quarterbacks Skyler Perry, Jalen Macon and Chancellor Edwards combined to go 16 of 41 for 149 yards. Perry found Raequan Prince for the Golden Lions’ only touchdown of the game.

Oklahoma State outgained Pine Bluff 222-36 in the first quarter and held a 28-0 lead after the opening stanza.

Sanders threw touchdown passes of 24 and 42 yards to Johnson and another covering 10 yards to John Paul Richardson in the period. Trace Ford also blocked a punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown as part of the first-quarter uprising.

Sanders’ fourth TD pass of the game — a 23-yarder to Brennan Presley — pushed the advantage to 35-0 early in the second quarter. Less than four minutes later, the Cowboys blocked a field goal attempt and Korie Black returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-0.

The Golden Lions finally got on the board with 5:24 left before halftime, but the Cowboys marched 70 plays on their ensuing possession — this time with Gundy under center — and the backup signal-caller found Talyn Shettron for a 16-yard score to create a 49-7 margin at halftime.

Oklahoma State took its foot off the gas in the second half. Gundy’s 25-yard TD pass to Cale Cabbiness was the only score of the third quarter, while Gordon’s 53-yard run to the end zone was the lone score of the fourth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
ocolly.com

Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
TULSA, OK
okctalk.com

I-35 Widening Between OKC Metro and TX State Line

Multiple Counties – Districts III and VIl (CI-2379) The Department has selected EST. Inc. to provide preliminary engineering for I-35: from Ladd Road to Mile Marker 7. Services to include preliminary engineering studies. CI-2379 EST, Inc. Total Not to Exceed Amount $2,000,000.00. That’s basically from Goldsby to MM 7...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma St#Cowboys#Bluff#Golden Lions#American Football#College Football
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
TULSA, OK
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy