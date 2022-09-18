ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late throwing error gives Cardinals sweep of Reds

Andrew Knizner scored on a throwing error to push the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in 11 innings Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Knizner was the automatic runner placed at second base to start the inning. Brendan Donovan walked leading off, then Tommy Edman reached on a bunt single to load the bases.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a grounder to Nick Senzel, who moved in from center field to play third base as the Reds used a five-infielder defense.

Senzel threw home looking for the forceout, but he hit Knizner — and that allowed him to score.

The Cardinals (87-60) have won six of eight games while the Reds (57-89) have lost nine of 10.

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning to remain stuck at 698 career homers.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana blanked the Reds for eight innings on just two hits. He struck out six batters and walked nobody.

Ryan Helsley threw a scoreless ninth inning, Giovanny Gallegos set the Reds down in the 10th inning, and Steven Matz (5-3) came off the injured list to retire the Reds in the 11th to earn the victory.

Rookie Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene returned from the injured list with a command performance. He shut down the Cardinals for six innings while allowing just four hits.

Greene struck out a season-high 11 batters and walked nobody. Greene has thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings dating back before his IL stint.

Reiver Sanmartin relieved Greene and retired the four batters he faced, three by strikeout. Buck Farmer relieved Sanmartin and got the next two outs, then Alexis Diaz pitched two scoreless innings.

Fernando Cruz (0-1) pitched the 11th and took the loss.

–Field Level Media

