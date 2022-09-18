ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ronald Acuna Jr. tallies 4 RBIs as Braves edge Phillies

 3 days ago

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a home run, doubled and drove in four runs to lift the host Atlanta Braves past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Saturday.

Travis d’Arnaud added two hits for the Braves, who improved to 90-55.

The news wasn’t all good for Atlanta, as Ozzie Albies fractured his right pinky finger sliding into second base in the fourth. Albies could be lost for the remainder of the regular season.

Braves starter Jake Odorizzi tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts and one walk.

Dylan Lee (4-1) earned the win in relief.

Kenley Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth for his 34th save in 41 opportunities.

Matt Vierling led the Phillies (80-65) with a double, sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

Bryson Stott added two hits and an RBI.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up seven hits and four runs in seven innings. Nola (9-12) struck out eight and walked two.

The Braves went ahead 2-0 in the third inning when Acuna ripped a two-run homer to right-center field. It was his second home run in two nights. Atlanta went on to load the bases with two outs, but Michael Harris II flied out to center.

Alec Bohm singled with one out in the fourth for the Phillies’ first hit. Bryce Harper reached second on a two-base error and J.T. Realmuto flied out to center. Brandon Marsh flied out to right to end the threat.

The Braves took a 4-0 advantage in the fourth when Acuna hit a two-run double.

The Phillies closed within 4-1 in the fifth after Vierling hit a sacrifice fly to right. Acuna saved further damage with a diving catch on a line drive by Harper with the bases loaded.

In the seventh, Vierling crushed an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Stott hit an RBI single with two outs in the eighth and the Phillies closed within 4-3.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

