Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
No. 8 Green Level sweeps rival No. 5 Green Hope to take share of SWAC lead
Cary, N.C. — The No. 8 Green Level Gators forced a tie atop the Southwest Wake Athletic conference on Tuesday at home as they swept the No. 5 Green Level Gators in front of a raucous. The two rivals met up for the first time this season with big...
With championship on its mind, No. 15 Midway volleyball continues undefeated run with win over Clinton
Spivey's Corner, NC — If Tuesday represented the best shot anyone in the Southeastern Athletic Conference has of stopping Midway's volleyball team this year, then unstoppable the Raiders figure to be. Midway, ranked 15th in the latest HighSchoolOT rankings for teams of all classifications in the eastern half of...
Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 'Pack
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's opportunity to take control of the ACC's Atlantic doesn't get much clearer. The fifth-ranked Tigers have the chance become the division's clear favorite — or fall into a pack of contenders fighting things out for an Atlantic crown. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
Courage take on Pride with playoff spot in reach, game airs on WRAL Sports+
Orlando, Fla. — The North Carolina Courage look to bounce back in their penultimate road match of the regular season when they visit the Orlando Pride on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET on WRAL Sports+. This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the clubs with the Courage looking to force a split.
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
Holliday: Pack gets Power Five win, but needs more offense to keep winning
In the final seconds of Miami’s 17-9 loss at Texas A&M, TV analyst Kirk Herbstreit talked about how much quarterback Tyler Van Duke misses the injured receiver Xavier Restrepo, along with departed Hurricanes’ stars Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley. Great point Kirk. But maybe NC State’s Devin Leary misses his guy Emeka Emezie even more.
Goldsboro, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Goldsboro. The Greene Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastern Wayne High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls
HBCU football programs work their way in (and in one case) out of national polls in their respective divisions. The post HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lucky for Life winner left jackpot winning ticket unchecked for nearly 1 week
"Something like this is a blessing," the lucky winner said.
zagsblog.com
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
App State students win free tuition for a year with 'College GameDay' signs
Boone, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students will receive free tuition for a year after winning ESPN’s “College GameDay” poster contest over the weekend. Freshman Zackary Carr of Gastonia, North Carolina; junior Annilyn Impara of Suwanee, Georgia and sophomore Ethan Cagle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, got selected as the network broadcasted the school’s Saturday pregame show against Troy.
cbs17
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
NCFC fall to FC Tucson on the road, 1-0
Tucson, Ariz. — North Carolina FC fell to FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium on Tuesday night, concluding their six-day road trip with a 1-1-0 record and earning three of a possible six points. In just four days, the squad will return to action against the Charlotte Independence, fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive with five regular season contests remaining. Nico Rincon made his first professional start during tonight’s match, while Garrett McLaughlin and Nelson Martinez picked up their 50th USL League One career appearances.
thisisraleigh.com
Date Night In The Village District, Raleigh
Looking for Raleigh date night ideas and romantic things to do as a couple? Now that our eldest daughter is 15, that both our kids have a lovely group of friends, and that we just welcomed two kittens into our family, our kids are suddenly less dependent on us and literally pushing us out the door!
Suitcase full of puppies found on side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County, North Carolina, last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
cbs17
‘I did that happy dance:’ Wake County man wins big after forgetting he bought lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is dancing for joy after winning $25,000 a year for the rest of his life on a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials said Tuesday that Kenneth Kiriazes, 64, bought a Lucky for Life ticket but forgot about it in his truck before checking it last week.
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
All lanes of Holden Road in Greensboro reopened after being closed due to crash involving injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now reopen. A part of North Holden Road in Greensboro has been reopened after it was closed Tuesday due to a crash involving injuries. Greensboro city officials said North Holden Road between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Shady Lane Drive was temporarily closed. Drivers...
cbs17
Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
