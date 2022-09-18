Read full article on original website
CJ Stroud explains awesome TD to Julian Fleming was intended for a different target
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud built a rapport last season with future first-round targets Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. This season, he hasn’t missed a beat with several future first-rounders in the making. Stroud remains dominant 3 weeks into the new season. Last week against Toledo might...
Taison Chatman, 4-star 2023 guard, announces B1G commitment
Taison Chatman, 2023 combo guard from Minnesota, announced his commitment to Ohio State to 247Sports on Tuesday night. Chatman is the 44th-ranked player and the 11th-ranked combo guard in the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2023. He announced his decision 2 weeks after his visit, the same day as fellow combo guard George Washington III’s decommitment.
Ryan Day updates the status of several banged up Buckeyes
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gave an update on several key injured players on Monday on The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable radio show. Luckily for Buckeyes fans, Day delivered some good news. Day said after evaluating the starters TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall, Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister, he doesn’t...
Ryan Day calls on Ohio State secondary to step up in one-on-one situations
Ryan Day spoke about what has been a recurring issue for Ohio State, its corner play. Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch posted what he said on social media. Ohio State has let up 194.3 yards passing per game on defense so far. This is an improvement from last season (246.9), but Day wants his cornerbacks to get better in one-on-one situations.
Ryan Day discusses TreVeyon Henderson's injury, availability for Wisconsin showdown
In last Saturday’s game against Toledo, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson did not return to the game after sustaining an injury early in the game. OSU head coach Ryan Day provided details on Henderson’s injury status and if he will be able to play Saturday during a press conference Tuesday.
Wisconsin football: Despite underdog status, well-grounded Badgers have a shot against No. 3 Ohio State
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen couldn’t believe the stat he was just told Saturday night. The 18-year-old hadn’t researched the history of Wisconsin’s rivalry with Ohio State. So, upon hearing that the Badgers hadn’t beaten the Buckeyes on the road since 2004, Allen was shell-shocked. “I...
Michael Locksley, Maryland 'have nothing to lose' in B1G road trip to Ann Arbor
Michael Locksley and Maryland are off to a 3-0 start, but things take a big step up in Week 4. The Terrapins head to Ann Arbor and visit against Michigan in the Big House to open conference play. Coming into the matchup, it is not lost on the Terrapins that...
Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo
Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
247Sports expert details how Michigan staff is boosting Wolverines on recruiting trail
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t where Wolverines fans want it to be at No. 29 on the 247Sports Composite, but one expert sees U-M on the rise thanks to the culture being built by Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Much of Harbaugh’s staff includes former players that have a...
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
