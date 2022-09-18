ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Taison Chatman, 4-star 2023 guard, announces B1G commitment

Taison Chatman, 2023 combo guard from Minnesota, announced his commitment to Ohio State to 247Sports on Tuesday night. Chatman is the 44th-ranked player and the 11th-ranked combo guard in the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2023. He announced his decision 2 weeks after his visit, the same day as fellow combo guard George Washington III’s decommitment.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates the status of several banged up Buckeyes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gave an update on several key injured players on Monday on The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable radio show. Luckily for Buckeyes fans, Day delivered some good news. Day said after evaluating the starters TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall, Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister, he doesn’t...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day calls on Ohio State secondary to step up in one-on-one situations

Ryan Day spoke about what has been a recurring issue for Ohio State, its corner play. Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch posted what he said on social media. Ohio State has let up 194.3 yards passing per game on defense so far. This is an improvement from last season (246.9), but Day wants his cornerbacks to get better in one-on-one situations.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo

Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
TOLEDO, OH
