More and more Buckeyes have seen the field in each of Ohio State’s first three games of the 2022 season. Only 51 total Buckeyes saw playing time as they grinded out a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in their season opener. A dozen more Buckeyes saw action in Week 2 as Ohio State coasted to a more comfortable 45-12 win over Arkansas State. This past Saturday, the Buckeyes played even deeper into their depth chart as they steamrolled Toledo in their non-conference finale.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO