Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Wants The Shoe to Be Loud On Saturday, OSU and Wisconsin Have A History of Entertaining Night Games and C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Frontrunner

Hello, Eleven Warriors readers. Please watch this video of C.J. Stroud explaining his 5-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, which was actually intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. against Toledo. My favorite part of the video is Stroud saying he thought, "Mannnnn, I don't know" right before he threw the football....
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
COLUMBUS, OH
Football
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Defensive End Nigel Smith Loves Ohio State's Defensive Scheme and Five-star 2024 CB Charles Lester III Will Visit OSU This Weekend

One of Ohio State’s highest priority 2024 defensive end targets has taken his fair share of trips to Columbus. Four-star Texas prospect Nigel Smith’s visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the season opener marked the fourth time he had been to OSU’s campus as a recruit, as he continues to build a strong bond with the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley Reportedly Visiting Ohio State for Wisconsin Game

Ohio State is getting a second chance at impressing one of its biggest targets in the 2023 class. After taking his official visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the Buckeyes' 21-10 season-opening win against Notre Dame, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley will be making a second visit to Columbus just three weeks later.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month

When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Earn Top Honors for Ohio State’s Win Over Toledo

After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. C.J. Stroud is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game. At the same time, Javontae Jean-Baptiste is our defensive player of the game for their stellar outings in the Buckeyes' 77-21 blowout win over Toledo on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As a 16-Point Favorite Against Wisconsin

When you obliterate the spread, Vegas takes notice. After beating Toledo by 56 points as 31.5-point favorites, oddsmakers have made Ohio State a 16-point favorite heading into another prime-time matchup in Columbus, this time with the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin bounced back from a home loss to Oregon State the previous...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

72 Buckeyes Play in Blowout Win over Toledo

More and more Buckeyes have seen the field in each of Ohio State’s first three games of the 2022 season. Only 51 total Buckeyes saw playing time as they grinded out a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in their season opener. A dozen more Buckeyes saw action in Week 2 as Ohio State coasted to a more comfortable 45-12 win over Arkansas State. This past Saturday, the Buckeyes played even deeper into their depth chart as they steamrolled Toledo in their non-conference finale.
TOLEDO, OH

