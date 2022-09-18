Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Wants The Shoe to Be Loud On Saturday, OSU and Wisconsin Have A History of Entertaining Night Games and C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Frontrunner
Hello, Eleven Warriors readers. Please watch this video of C.J. Stroud explaining his 5-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, which was actually intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. against Toledo. My favorite part of the video is Stroud saying he thought, "Mannnnn, I don't know" right before he threw the football....
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Eleven Warriors
What Taison Chatman’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Taison Chatman’s relationship with the Ohio State coaching staff began as a sophomore at Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota. But it looked like it might end soon thereafter. The Buckeyes received a commitment from four-star guard prospect George Washington III last November, which was well before Chris Holtmann and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to Wear All-Black Uniforms for Wisconsin “Black Out” Game at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium will have all-black everything when Wisconsin visits Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State announced Tuesday that the football team will wear its black alternate uniforms against the Badgers in Week 4. The program has also encouraged all fans attending the game to wear black, which will create a “Black Out” environment in the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Defensive End Nigel Smith Loves Ohio State's Defensive Scheme and Five-star 2024 CB Charles Lester III Will Visit OSU This Weekend
One of Ohio State’s highest priority 2024 defensive end targets has taken his fair share of trips to Columbus. Four-star Texas prospect Nigel Smith’s visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the season opener marked the fourth time he had been to OSU’s campus as a recruit, as he continues to build a strong bond with the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley Reportedly Visiting Ohio State for Wisconsin Game
Ohio State is getting a second chance at impressing one of its biggest targets in the 2023 class. After taking his official visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the Buckeyes' 21-10 season-opening win against Notre Dame, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley will be making a second visit to Columbus just three weeks later.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Goes for A Hundred, TC Caffey’s A Beast and Sonny Styles Hits Hard
In the season's second night game, the Buckeyes faced a talented Toledo team. Ohio State's defense had some difficulty containing Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn and gave up a season-high 21 points. However, with C.J. Stroud and the offense blasting off the second-most total yards in program history, 18 members of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Earn Top Honors for Ohio State’s Win Over Toledo
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. C.J. Stroud is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game. At the same time, Javontae Jean-Baptiste is our defensive player of the game for their stellar outings in the Buckeyes' 77-21 blowout win over Toledo on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 16-Point Favorite Against Wisconsin
When you obliterate the spread, Vegas takes notice. After beating Toledo by 56 points as 31.5-point favorites, oddsmakers have made Ohio State a 16-point favorite heading into another prime-time matchup in Columbus, this time with the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin bounced back from a home loss to Oregon State the previous...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Wisconsin Before the Buckeyes' Big Ten Opener Next Weekend
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 24. Wisconsin waits in the wings, having started the season with the No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 before a Week 2 stumble against Washington State. But even unranked and with a loss on its record, Paul Chryst’s eighth Badger roster presents a formidable threat to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes nonetheless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eleven Warriors
72 Buckeyes Play in Blowout Win over Toledo
More and more Buckeyes have seen the field in each of Ohio State’s first three games of the 2022 season. Only 51 total Buckeyes saw playing time as they grinded out a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in their season opener. A dozen more Buckeyes saw action in Week 2 as Ohio State coasted to a more comfortable 45-12 win over Arkansas State. This past Saturday, the Buckeyes played even deeper into their depth chart as they steamrolled Toledo in their non-conference finale.
Comments / 0