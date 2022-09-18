ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Vols earn highest AP ranking since 2016

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols moved up four spots in the Associated Press Poll after defeating Akron 63-6. Tennessee is now the No. 11 team in the nation. No. 11 is the highest ranking the Vols have earned since October 9, 2016, when Tennessee slotted in at No. 9. It’s also the highest ranking […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Wicked Hubz is Open on North Central

You know something’s different about the place when you get to the front door of Wicked Hubz and see the hours posted, “Open Most days about 9 or 10, Occasionally as early as 7, but SOMEDAYS as late as 12 or 1. We close about 5:30 or 6, Occasionally about 4 or 5, But Sometimes as late as 11 or 12.” The tone continues inside the doors at 2300 North Central Street, Suite 103, where owners Jeff Tucker and Scott Porch are having fun following their passion for electric bikes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newsnet5

Ohio Highway Patrol shares concerns over N.E. Ohio impaired driving

CLEVELAND — Levi Garrison of North Canton is not happy with the latest impaired driving statistics recently released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicating nearly 40,000 OVI crashes have taken place statewide since 2019. Garrison lost his brother Michael Garrison, 22, in an October 2017 drunk driving accident....
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Australian Shepherd dog stolen from Parma backyard

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is asking for help from the public after a dog was stolen from a resident's backyard. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Parma Police officials shared on Facebook...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Chardon school district censures board member who monitored dress code while off-campus

CHARDON, Ohio — The Chardon Local School District passed a resolution on Monday night censuring a board member who monitored students' dress code off-campus. The situation began when Chardon Local Schools Board of Education member Todd Albright filed a complaint regarding the way district students dress. Shortly after, a concerned parent made a post on Facebook stating that Albright went too far and overstepped his job title by standing on a street corner off of school property and judging the clothing choices of students.
CHARDON, OH
WKYC

Man fatally struck on I-90

CLEVELAND — A man was fatally struck by a car on I-90 Cleveland in the early hours of Monday morning. According to EMS, the man who was killed was approximately 45 years old. The incident took place on I-90 W and E.152.
CLEVELAND, OH
barbertonherald.com

Mansion was the finest between New York and Chicago

Contributed to The Barberton Herald from the late Stephen Kelleher. The Mansion was built between Easter Monday in 1909 and O. C. Barber moved into it on October of 1910. He occupied the Mansion for less than 10 years. If ever there was heaven on earth it was the Barber Mansion.
BARBERTON, OH
WKYC

Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist, 3News contributor Michael Heaton dead at 66

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist and 3News contributor Michael Heaton has died at the age of 66. Affectionately known as the "Minister of Culture," Heaton was known for his off-beat pop culture columns. As detailed in his farewell column in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2018, Heaton said he "borrowed" the nickname from a San Francisco FM DJ named Michael Snyder who reviewed kung-fu and monster movies on the radio during his time working for the San Francisco Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH

