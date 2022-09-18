Game balls from Michigan football's win over UConn

Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell is back to full strength and ready for a big 2022 season. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan football moved to 3-0 on the season in a 59-0 blowout victory over UConn at home on Saturday. It was the first time in program history the team scored 50-plus points in the first three games to open a season.

In other words, another dominant and thorough beating as part of a historically bad nonconference slate.

Anthony Broome, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas select a player each week for Michigan after the game concludes. Here are the players that get the biggest nod from our staff following a Week 3 victory over the visiting Huskies.

Anthony Broome: Sophomore QB J.J. McCarthy

It was another efficient day for J.J. McCarthy, finishing 15-for-18 for 214 yards and no turnovers. We know that he can rip it down the field with the best of them, but it was his patience and restraint that impressed most on Saturday. Michigan has a potential star at quarterback that can make every throw, but the offense still wants to be balanced. It still wants to take what a defense gives them. UConn’s safeties were playing not to get beat deep. That allowed Michigan to attack the perimeter and work the intermediate passing game. McCarthy spread the ball around effectively again and executed on throws his now-backup did not make a ton of in the Week 1 start with a similar gameplan. There was a little more adversity thrown his way Saturday, but you can see the game slowing down for the sophomore passer.

Clayton Sayfie: Junior RB Blake Corum

Michigan junior running back Blake Corum channeled Hassan Haskins (with the latter watching from the sideline) by hurdling a defender in the season opener against Colorado State. Saturday afternoon, Corum took after the ‘thunder’ to his ‘lightning’ from years past, rushing for 5 touchdowns, something Haskins did in legendary fashion against Ohio State last year. Corum, Haskins and Ron Johnson (versus Wisconsin in 1968) are now the only Michigan players to rush for 5 touchdowns in a game.

The Marshall, Va., native now has 7 rushing scores on the year just three games in, 4 scores shy from his 2021 total. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry Saturday, rushing 12 times for 71 yards.

Chris Balas: Graduate WR Ronnie Bell

Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell is starting to get back into form. He dropped a few balls in the first two weeks, but Saturday he lived on the perimeter and took short passes and turned them into solid gains. in addition, he was outstanding as a blocker on the perimeter. He will lead the Wolverines in receiving this year.

Michigan football honorable mentions

Junior WRs A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson: Each of the third-year wideouts get a nod here, but for different reasons. For Henning, it started with his 61-yard punt return TD in addition to 4 catches for 37 yards and 1 rush for 3 yards. Michigan looks like it wants to get him involved as an offensive weapon as its multiple-attack system develops. Wilson’s nod comes via another strong playmaking impact. He finished the day with 3 catches for 64 yards, the headliner a 38-yard bubble screen.

Senior DB Mike Sainristil: If you did not know that the senior switched positions this offseason, you would think he had been a defensive back forever. Sainristil is one of the team’s best all-around players right now and made himself felt on Saturday. He finished the day with 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Senior special teams ace Caden Kolesar: One of Jim Harbaugh’s favorite players blocked his first punt on Saturday afternoon. It will not be the last time he makes a game-altering play on special teams this season.