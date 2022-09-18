ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Dabo Swinney pumps up Clemson with full sprint onto the field

By Justin Rudolph
 3 days ago
There might be nobody in the world that loves a night game down in Death Valley more than Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Swinney pumped up his team and the crowd with this sprint onto the field.

Ahead of their weekly matchup against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers made their traditional sprint out to the field led by their head coach. Swinney launches down the hill in full sprint down to the 50-yard line. Then he promptly turns around and starts high-fiving and amping up his players as they run by him.

Clemson fed off their head coach’s energy against the Bulldogs at home. Clemson’s defense is yet again showing why they are one of the best units in the country, not allowing a single touchdown on the night. And on offense, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is enjoying another consistent performance. Mid-way through the third quarter and he has recorded 156 passing yards on 14-24 completions. He has also added in another 62 yards on the ground with nine carries.

The college football season is akin to a marathon, not a sprint. But if Dabo Swinney has his way, he and the Tigers will be sprinting all the way to the College Football Playoff. And maybe to the team’s first National Championship of the decade.

Clemson down several starters for matchup with Louisiana Tech

Clemson will be without several starters for Saturday’s matchup against Louisiana Tech.

In addition to defensive tackle

, who is back home with his family after his sister Ella Bresee passed away earlier this week, the Tigers will be without Tyler Davis, Nate Wiggins and Andrew Mukuba.

Davis was hurt in Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech, while Thomas suffered a foot injury during fall camp.

Mukuba was banged up during practice this week, according to a source, as was Wiggins.

Other players out for Clemson include defensive end Greg Williams, defensive tackle Tre Williams and defensive end Xavier Thomas.

Clemson is a 33.5-point favorite for the matchup with Louisiana Tech.

The Tigers are 2-0 on the season after opening the year with wins over Georgia Tech and Furman.

Louisiana Tech is 1-1 after falling to Missouri in the opener, before bouncing back with a dominant win against Stephen F. Austin last week.

