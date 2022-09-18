ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

At least 1 man shot in knee in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xKr9_0i00asQJ00

DAYTON — At least one man was shot in the knee Saturday night in Dayton.

>>‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg

Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Watkins Place on report of gunshots fired around 10:07 p.m., according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

One man was shot in the knee and crews are on scene investigating, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Injured Clearcreek officer released from hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, a Clearcreek Township police officer has finally been released from the hospital for the second time. On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield man arrested for murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been charged with murder after police say he shot a 48-year-old on Friday. According to a release by the City of Springfield, investigators believe 30-year-old Malik Shaw got into an argument with 48-year-old Nangongi Cann before shooting him. Police found Cann unresponsive in his car suffering from […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Miamisburg, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Miamisburg, OH
Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Violent Crime#Watkins Place#News Center 7#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man declared competent for trial in Ohio Walmart shooting death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store following an attempted theft has been ruled competent to stand trial. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is charged in Butler County with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability. Police said […]
HAMILTON, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD busts Columbus man with drugs

Bellefontaine Police were sent to Wayside Trailer Court, on Garfield Avenue, Friday morning for a complaint. One of the suspects located at the residence had an active warrant for his arrest from Franklin County for aggravated possession of drugs. The suspect, Shannon Murphy of Columbus, was inside the residence. Murphy...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy