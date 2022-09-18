At least 1 man shot in knee in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one man was shot in the knee Saturday night in Dayton.

Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Watkins Place on report of gunshots fired around 10:07 p.m., according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

One man was shot in the knee and crews are on scene investigating, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

