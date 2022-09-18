NASCAR: Chris Buescher wins at Bristol as Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick knocked out of playoffs

A late pit call got Chris Buescher a win at Bristol on Saturday night and meant that non-playoff drivers swept the first round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Buescher pitted for just two tires on the final pit stop cycle of the night and jumped into the top spot. With tires not showing much speed falloff, Buescher was able to maintain the lead and get his second career Cup Series win. Buescher is the 21st winner through the first 29 races of 2022.

As Buescher won, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick were eliminated from the playoffs.

Busch was eliminated from the playoffs after his engine blew up just past the halfway point of the race. Busch ended up finishing 34th after the 23XI Racing car of Bubba Wallace returned to the track with mechanical problems.

Wallace passed Busch in the standings after he came back on track. That could have been vital because Busch ended up just two points back of Austin Cindric for 12th.

Cindric got into that tie with Busch when his teammate Joey Logano hit pit road for an apparent mechanical problem with 58 laps to go. Logano was already clinched into the next round of the playoffs and out contention himself because he was laps down due to a tire problem earlier. Logano’s pit stop as his team looked at the right rear of his car allowed Cindric to pass him in the running order and gain a point he needed to pass Busch at the time.

The Daytona 500 winner ultimately finished more than a tiebreaker ahead of Busch and the position he gained on Logano and the spot Wallace gained on Busch didn’t matter. But it was still an odd move for a Toyota driver like Wallace to return to the track without the possibility of a good finish because of fellow Toyota driver Busch’s precarious position in the points standings and Wallace’s spot in the second round of the owner’s playoffs. Thanks to his win at Kansas a week ago, Wallace and 23XI Racing had nothing to gain for the second round of the owner’s playoffs by putting Wallce’s car back on track.