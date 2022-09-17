Read full article on original website
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
Eastern Michigan Sets Record With Stunning Win Over Arizona State
EMU set Mid-American Conference history Saturday night, which was not good news for the opposing coach. EMU Became The First MAC School To Defeat A Pac-12 Opponent. The Eagles stunned the Sun Devils on the road in Tempe, AZ Saturday, becoming the first state school from Michigan to win against the Pac-12.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Arizona State
Kyle Whittingham said a good week of practice will be key to prepare for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
247Sports
Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says
Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
Michigan State becomes the first team to offer 2024 Pittsburgh ATH Mikey Crawford
Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett extended an offer to 2024 Pittsburgh, (PA) athlete Mikey Crawford last night. The Spartan coaches look forward to seeing Crawford on campus soon, as the rising junior already has locked in a visit date to East Lansing.
Shaun Aguano on recruiting and specifically how he will look to recruit Arizona players
Arizona State's interim head coach talks about the importance of recruiting as a program and specifically recruiting within the state.
Toledo commit D'Juan Waller receiving Power 5 interest after a strong start to his senior season
Every fall there are several prospects across the country who go from G5 prospects to P5 prospects based on how they play during their senior season and Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney safety D'Juan Waller looks like one of those prospects this fall. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound safety prospect is currently committed...
Penn State's Next Road Test: Michigan's Maize Out
After seeing black at Purdue and orange at Auburn, the Lions will face more monochrome in October.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 19-25)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on throwback artists. “Possum Kingdom,” the hit single from the Toadies’ classic record Rubberneck, has one of the grungiest guitar riffs in rock. That’s why the album has endured for more than 25 years. You’ll remember the other reasons the Texas band’s debut is still on repeat on your Discman when they play it in its entirety. 7:30 p.m. $25-$43. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
East Valley Tribune
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
getnews.info
Spray-Net North Phoenix is introducing a revolutionary way to update the look of kitchen cabinets.
Local business owners Teresa Arteca and Mellanie Joy are thrilled to be introducing a cutting-edge paint product and patented application process to North Phoenix homeowners. When considering their next business move, these two women were propelled towards the Spray-Net Franchise since providing an incomparable product and exceptional customer service is what these two ladies are all about.
What looked like a normal scenario turned out to be theft. Security camera footage shows a woman cutting copper pipes off home using pliers.
PHOENIX — After a tough crackdown on catalytic converter thefts, authorities said criminals are now resorting to stealing copper wires and pipes. “We ran into this same situation multiple years ago,” said Phoenix police Sergeant Brian Bower. “It seems like there’s always a cycle.”. This summer,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Hired 145 More Democratic Poll Workers than Republicans to Staff August Primary Election
The Republican National Committee sent a letter to the Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) demanding to know why MCED appears to have broken the law by assigning significantly more Democrats than Republicans to poll worker positions for the August primary election. The lopsided hiring practices came by the Elections Department to light through a public records request by the Maricopa County Republican Party.
247Sports
