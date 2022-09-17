Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on throwback artists. “Possum Kingdom,” the hit single from the Toadies’ classic record Rubberneck, has one of the grungiest guitar riffs in rock. That’s why the album has endured for more than 25 years. You’ll remember the other reasons the Texas band’s debut is still on repeat on your Discman when they play it in its entirety. 7:30 p.m. $25-$43. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.

